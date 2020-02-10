advertisement

Quique Setien praised Barcelona’s attitude as they twice came from behind to beat Real Betis 3-2 on Sunday in La Liga.

The visitors went behind on an early Sergio Canales penalty and then fell 2-1 down when Nabil Fekir struck after Frenkie de Jong’s equalizer.

Sergio Busquets made it 2-2 in the first half with a rare goal before Clement Lenglet headed the winner in the second.

Both teams ended the match with 10 men after Fekir and Lenglet saw red, but Setien was amazed at his team’s performance and the outcome after their Copa del Rey exit at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

“We have had two required matches and we have had to work hard. Betis played very well in the first half and made it difficult to play from behind

“We’ve tried to press as well, but they have a lot of high quality players, Fekir played a great game and they made it tricky for us. We had our moments, we went into the game and I think we dominated the part second.

“I think you have to appreciate our performance a lot. Thursday was really tough. We played well then and it was similar.

“There are things we can improve on, but I’m very happy with our attitude, we came back twice tonight and you have to appreciate the control we had.”

It’s a big win for Barcelona, ​​especially after their mid-week disappointment, and sees them stay three points behind Real Madrid in La Liga. Barca now have two La Liga home games in a row, against Getafe and Eibar, and then head to Napoli in the Champions League.

