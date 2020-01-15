advertisement

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien is a big fan of Riqui Puig and plans to call in the 20-year-old for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Granada at Camp Nou.

The midfielder joined the first team for training on Tuesday and returned again on Wednesday, meaning he is unlikely to plan on Barça B’s clash with Badalona this evening.

Cadena SER has already reported how Setien and his staff love Puig, while Mundo Deportivo goes a step further by saying that he will stay with the first team all week.

The report also says that Setien is considering to include the youngster in his squad for Sunday’s game that will be the first of the new manager in charge of Barcelona.

Setien offered hope to the youth of the club when it was revealed by Barca yesterday. He said he “will make a special effort to take care of these children” and that “they will get the opportunity if they deserve it.”

Puig played twice for the first team last season but has not reached a single minute in 2019-20, but hopefully that will change under Setien.

