advertisement

Quique Setien thinks he may be struggling to convey his message to the players in Barcelona after watching Saturday’s loss to Valencia.

Two goals from Maxi Gomez handed the host all three points to Mestalla, while Barcelona tried to make the most of their possession.

It is a first loss as Barcelona boss Setien, and he talked about what went wrong for his team after the match.

advertisement

“We weren’t positioned well, we didn’t have that accuracy, that ability to wait. They had five or six chances on the counter.

“We have to appreciate a lot of things from the first half. I don’t think we played well in the first half. There are things we didn’t really understand, maybe I didn’t explain them properly to the players.

“I think maybe we should figure things out a little better.”

Source | FC Barcelona

The result means Barcelona could be in first place in La Liga on Sunday if Real Madrid avoids losing to Real Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Setien must now pick his team in time for Thursday’s clash at the Copa del Rey with Leganes, which is followed by a visit from Levante to La Liga on Sunday.

advertisement