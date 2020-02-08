advertisement

Barcelona boss Quique Setien gave his usual pre-match press conference on Saturday ahead of tomorrow’s La Liga clash at Real Betis.

The 61-year-old was asked about the prospect of taking on his former team-mate, what kind of striker he would like to sign, Barca’s dubious form and also spoke to a number of Barcelona and Betis players.

Here are the best parts:

Setien at Real Betis

It’s a special game for me and my staff. We were there for two extraordinary years. Some new players have joined the club, but we have in-depth knowledge of the players we will be facing. But just because I know them doesn’t mean I’m in control. We know it’s going to be a very tough game. They may not have had some very good results lately, but they beat Sociedad very well in their last home game.

Setien for the kind of striker he wants

Dexterity is obviously very important to us but that can be difficult to find. You can only have those on the market. First we need authorization to sign a player. We have plenty of names on the list but there are other conditions to consider. It is not always up to me or the club but the circumstances. Of course we have to find someone and I’m sure he would help us.

Setien to Loren Moron

Of course we know Lauren very well. He is a player with a lot to offer, a very interesting player. He was the league’s top scorer in weeks. What can I say? I think he is a very good player with many virtues.

Setien in shape away

I think we’ve improved a lot. The other day, in Bilbao, we got better, but no luck. In the fifth minute, we had a clear chance and will not score. And then, in the end, they score. This happens. Sometimes there is no logical explanation but it does happen. All of a sudden things can change later. We can’t focus too much on it, just focus on improving and what the ball is all about.

Setien in the absence of Pique, having only 14 first team players available

We have some players who have come out to coach Team B. Araujo will certainly be traveling with us. There are other players that we are looking at. We will try to find a defensive solution but the position that needs to be strengthened is in attack.

Setien at the exit of the Copa del Rey

I think we all got the same opinion. We were hurt by losing, but we learned a lot from that. We should try to get the good conclusions from that game. Now it’s a question of getting back on the field, playing another game, not having much time to live in your pain. You have to be fresh and ready for tomorrow.

Setien Riqui Puig and Alex Collado

They are two very different players, we are finding out what kind of players we need the most. Both have opportunities to play, we are looking at what they are capable of doing in training sessions. Riqui has a lot of competition in his position, but Collado will certainly get more chances as he is more attacking.

