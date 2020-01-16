advertisement

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien took time to see Abel Ruiz and Alejandro Marques in training on Thursday as he ponders how to replace injured Luis Suarez.

Uruguay has been ruled out for four months after undergoing knee surgery, meaning the team needs a No.9 replacement.

Antoine Griezmann is one of the options to fill Suarez, while the club could also look to bring in a player after the January transfer window is open.

advertisement

However, Setien also seems to be thinking of returning to the youth of the club to fill the void in the attack.

However, no player has impressed this season in front of goal for Barca B. Ruiz has three goals and two assists in 17 Barça B away games this season, while Marques will not find the back of the net in 11 appearances.

Ruiz said in November that he may have to leave Barcelona to get first-team opportunities, and Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the club have received two offers for which he has been approved.

advertisement