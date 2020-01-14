advertisement

Quique Setien described the appointment as Barcelona coach as beyond his “wildest dreams” and called the role the highest distinction in world football.

Setien, who left Real Betis in May 2019, was appointed Barca coach on Monday after Ernesto Valverde’s resignation.

Barca great Xavi was closely related to the job, but reportedly declined the offer to follow Valverde at this time of the season.

After being given the opportunity to run one of the largest clubs in the world, former Las Palmas coach Setien, who admitted his shock at the speed of the move, is convinced that his enthusiasm for the job is easily transferred to Barca’s star can become a squad, even if it will be impossible to improve the team’s performance so far.

“Without a doubt, I would like to thank this institution for the opportunity to come here,” he said.

“Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that. I am someone who is very emotional and is very special to me today.

“I am happy to start this project and that is the biggest thing I have to convey to the players. We know that we are dependent on the players.

“I have to pass on this desire, this enthusiasm, this will to win, this trust that I now have, and it is usually not very difficult for me to pass it on.

“We had the first training session and everything went very quickly. [On Monday] I was walking around the cows in my city and now I am on the training ground in Barcelona and I am training the best players in the world for a giant team that I never did can improve.

“This is the highest award.”

The defeat against Atletico Madrid in Supercopa de Espana on Thursday was the last blow for Valverde, who took over at Camp Nou in 2017 and led Barca to two LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey triumph.

However, Setien praised the work of his predecessor.

“I want to thank Ernesto. He always seemed to be a very good person, he was always very nice to me,” said the 61-year-old.

“I appreciate the work he has done, how he is, his principles and many other things about him. I also try to contact him because there are many things from his work that will be very good for us.

“I want to thank him for leaving me with a team that is at the top of the league. You can imagine that I was waiting for an opportunity. You always accept a team that is in a negative form located below. “

“The work that Ernesto has done and how he left the team is something to be thankful for. It is not normal to be left with a team that is at the top of the league.”

