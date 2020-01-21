advertisement

Linda Zondi, independent cricket South Africa (CSA) selector, says Faf du Plessis Proteas remains ODI captain and Quinton de Kock has been named only as a replacement skipper for the England series.

CSA announced on Tuesday that De Kock is the new South African 50-over captain.

Du Plessis was not in the squad for the ODI series with three games against the world champion, which starts on February 4. CSA announced a 2-1 lead a day after England’s victory at St. George’s Park in the penultimate test.

advertisement

All-format skipper Du Plessis announced after this defeat in Port Elizabeth that he plans to lead his country until at least the Australia T20 World Cup this year, but the fourth test against England could be his last on home soil.

Shortly after De Kock appeared to be the ODI captain, Zondi indicated that the wicket keeper batsman had taken over only temporarily.

He told ESPNcricinfo: “We have to create leaders. Faf is still the captain and he is not in the picture at all. This is part of our succession plan. Quinny is one of the types we have identified for the future.”

CSA’s Deputy Cricket Director, Graeme Smith, introduced De Kock as the longtime captain earlier in the day.

“We all know the quality of the player Quinton de Kock has grown to be,” said Smith. “Over the years we have seen him become more confident and become one of the best batsmen for ODI wicketkeepers in the world. He has a unique attitude and way of doing business and is tactically very smart.”

“We are confident that the new leadership role will make the most of him as a cricketer and that he can lead the team into the future and produce results that South Africans around the world can be very proud of.

“We wish him all the best in this new role and are looking forward to asserting himself against the world champion in this series.”

advertisement