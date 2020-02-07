advertisement

Sinn Féin is under pressure again after Paul Quinn’s murder after his mother told party leader Mary Lou McDonald that she was asking for another explanation from Conor Murphy.

Mr. Murphy, Sinn Féin’s finance minister in Stormont, has withdrawn and apologized for his comments that Paul Quinn was involved in the crime and smuggling.

The question of Sinn Féin’s reaction to Quinn’s murder gained the upper hand in the last days of the campaign when the parties cast their final votes before the election tomorrow.

Mr. Quinn (21) from Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, was beaten to death in a barn in Co Monaghan on October 20, 2007 by up to 10 men. His family has always held the IRA accountable.

His mother Breege Quinn spoke to Ms. McDonald on the phone last night and told her she didn’t think the apology had gone far enough. “I told her that Conor Murphy didn’t say clearly that Paul wasn’t a criminal. She said she would speak to him, ”said Quinn.

“It’s just a few words. I wait every day. She said she would speak to him, but did not say if he would.

“I said to her, Mary Lou, you’re a parent, don’t you want justice? And she said she would.”

Remarks Ms Quinn said the matter would not be resolved until Mr Murphy clarified his comments. She also asked Mr. Murphy to contact the PSNI with the names of the people in the IRA he spoke to after the murder.

Gardaí believes that Mr. Quinn clashed with former IRA temporary members who remained in control positions in the local community despite the peace process.

They ordered him to leave South Armagh and when he refused, he was murdered.

Detectives believe that the same former IRA members are still controlling crime in the region, and residents are too afraid to speak to PSNI or Garda about Mr. Quinn’s murder.

murder investigation

Gardaí says the murder investigation is ongoing and a serious crime team and Carrickmacross officials have investigated the murder. Gardaí is expected to visit witnesses of the first murder investigation, including Mr. Murphy, to see if they have any new information.

Mr. Murphy said he spoke to the PSNI after the murder and was ready to be available again on request.

Meanwhile, Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil’s Attorney General, asked Mr. Murphy to step down on the controversy.

“If his apology had been real, he would have sent the apology to the Quinn family 13 years ago. The apology should, however, protect and promote Sinn Fein’s interests ahead of the general election.

“It turns out that whenever there is a conflict between the interests of a family seeking justice on the one hand and the interests of the Provisional IRA or those involved in crime on the other, Sinn Féin chooses the latter. Said Mr. O’Callaghan.

