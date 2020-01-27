advertisement

If you want to buy an 18 W fast-charging adapter and an Apple 6-foot cable, this will cost you a total of $ 64. Consider how crazy that is … you’ve spent a whopping $ 1,500 on an iPhone, and now Apple wants another $ 64 for a fast charger! Well, here’s another option: tell Apple to slide it and get a Topwey 18W USB C fast charger and 6.5ft USB C to Lightning cable on Amazon. You get the same great charging speed that is more than three times faster than the small 5W wall adapter that came with all iPhone models up to the iPhone 11 series, and you save a lot of money in the process!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

✔18W PD fast wall charger block➤ With 18W Apple charger block you can quickly charge your lastet iPhone like iPhone 11 to 30% power within 30 minutes. It is much faster than the normal adapter.

✔ Apple MFi certified ➤ The Lightning to Type C cable is built in MFi certification, ensures stable and safe charging that prevents overheating, overcharging and short-circuiting.

✔ 6.6ft USBC to Lightning cable➤ 6.6ft (2m) extra long type C to Lightning cable allows you to move freely especially resting while lying in bed when using your charging mobile phone.

✔ Great compatibility ➤ Type C iPhone plug Fast charger with 6.6ft USB C to Lightning cable, works perfectly for iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro MAX, iPhone XR / XS Max / XS / X, iPhone 8 Plus / 8, iPad Pro, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad Mini 5 gen and latest model.

✔ Package contains ➤ USB C wall charger adapter X 1, 6.5ft (2m) Lightning to USB C cable X 1

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

.

advertisement