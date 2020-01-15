advertisement

TORONTO – All four major teacher unions in Ontario are currently taking work action. Here is a list of their planned strikes or work-regulation campaigns.

Ontario Primary Teachers Federation (ETFO) – The union, which represents 83,000 teachers and educational staff in the public elementary system, said teachers will hold an activity Monday touching school boards in Toronto, York County and Ottawa-Carleton. The union has said it will be the first in a series of revolving strikes if there is no significant breakthrough in contract negotiations. The union has been engaged in a work-for-rules campaign since November.

Ontario High School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) – Public high school teachers have been holding rotating walks throughout the province since December 4. The union, which represents more than 60,000 teachers and education workers, plans to hold another work action Tuesday that will close the school to nine boards including the Toronto County School Board. The union is also participating in a work-to-order campaign.

Ontario Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) – The union representing 45,000 teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade will stage a one-day strike Tuesday that will affect primary and secondary schools in the Catholic school system. OECTA has been engaged in a work-by-regulation campaign since Monday that includes not participating in standardized testing or Ministry of Education initiatives, or preparing report cards.

Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) – Representing 10,600 primary and secondary teachers in Ontario’s French school system, AEFO will begin what it calls Phase 1 of its work action on Thursday. The work-regulation campaign will see members no longer carry out administrative tasks. The union has not yet announced any way out that would close schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

