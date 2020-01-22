advertisement

It is 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, and there is excitement at the Tokyo Aquatics Center as the first swimming medals are awarded. Near the Ariake Gymnastics Center, US superstar Simone Biles warms up for her first appearance at the 2020 Olympics.

Without a warning, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes the Tokyo Bay, the ground trembles violently and causes city damage, widespread panic and numerous fatalities.

Fortunately, this is just an imaginary scenario during a disaster drill that took place just before Christmas as the Tokyo 2020 organizers prepare for the worst and hope they never have to do this in reality.

The public address will be held in Japanese and English in the gym in Tokyo Bay.

“There was an earthquake. Please stay calm and protect yourself. This venue is safe, ”the council crackles.

“Panicking can lead to danger. Please stay calm and follow the instructions of the staff. The lifts must not be used. “

First aid in an emergency

Within a few minutes, blue-uniformed officers from the Tokyo Fire Department in their white helmets flock to the stadium.

“Are you okay?” The first responders shout as they take care of the bodies that are lying in the stands. Officials are pushing for quiet over loudspeakers and comforting older viewers.

A quarter of an hour later, Japanese military self-defense forces enter the venue and are briefed on the situation as the evacuation progresses.

The troops bring white stretchers and carry the injured to a triage that was hastily set up next to the exercise mats.

Doctors provide emergency aid to people lying on red blankets, while commanders give orders and send less urgent cases to a different location in a feverish but efficient atmosphere.

Dozens of spectators, including those with reduced mobility and wheelchair users, are evacuated through the wide boulevards of Tokyo Bay. However, efforts are hampered by a 6.0 magnitude aftershock at 10:30 a.m.

In the imposing building of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, city governor Yuriko Koike meets with 40 of her best officials from the city authorities, the fire department, the coast guard and the self-defense forces.

She is informed about the development in her quake-stricken city. A dozen monitors show still images of the damage to the gym and the sources of fire in the Tokyo area.

Koike orders that all resources to save human lives be diverted, but that infrastructures such as port and river facilities must also be checked and, if necessary, repaired.

“We have many guests from home and abroad for the Tokyo 2020 Games,” she concludes the meeting.

“Please make every effort to ensure the safety of viewers and game staff as well as that of Tokyo residents,” she says.

The large-scale exercise at two locations with more than 500 volunteers is part of Tokyo 2020’s emergency planning to host the games in one of the most seismically active countries in the world.

Typhoons and terror

Sports fans already had a taste of Japan’s vulnerability to natural disasters when a strong typhoon struck during the Rugby World Cup and forced the unprecedented cancellation of three games.

During July and August, when the Olympics are not the main typhoon season, they can strike at any time – like earthquakes or terrorist attacks – and the organizers want to be as prepared as possible.

Tokyo firefighters have included an anti-terrorist exercise in addition to emergency preparations in their traditional New Year exhibition.

While earthquakes may unsettle visitors from around the world, officials stress that there is no country better prepared or equipped.

In Japan, thousands of tremors of various sizes occur every year, and most cause little or no damage due to the well-trained emergency services.

In a recent AFP interview, Paralympic chief Andrew Parsons recalled a hotel in Tokyo when a medium-sized earthquake shook his room and he panicked to the reception.

“I was the only one who seemed to notice,” he laughed, amused by the blistering reaction from the residents.

