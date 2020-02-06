advertisement

What a crazy night in the sports world on Tuesday evening. In case you missed it, there was a huge four-team trade, causing Sports Twitter viewers to go crazy with anticipation.

Oh yeah. There was also a four-team MLB trade where Mookie Betts drove to Los Angeles.

Is that what you thought we were talking about?

No, it was the four-team deal between the Houston Rockets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Denver Nuggets.

Sources: Minnesota, Atlanta, Houston and Denver are close to an agreement: Robert Covington on Rockets; Clint Capela to the Falcons; Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner and design compensation to Timberwolves; expiring contracts and first class to Denver.

But like the Betts trade (don’t worry, we discussed everything about the fantasy baseball site), the parts have evolved too. Each team achieved the following:

Atlanta:

Houston:

Denver:

Minnesota:

OK, everything caught up now?

We take a look at the winners, losers, and those whose value remains the same with the deal from a fantasy perspective.

winner

Malik Beasley (PG / SG – MIN)

Beasley could be the biggest winner. He’s had a contract year and with Timberwolves in full tank mode, Beasley could see 29 to 30 minutes a night, which would make him a top 75 option for the rest of the season. He put on 15.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3 threes per game when he started as a starter for Denver last year.

Danuel House Jr. (SG / SF – HOU)

The hope here is that Eric Gordon will go to the bank and House will start with a little jump forward. He was an inconsistent up and down player, but he’s in the middle of another hot phase. He has a backend potential of 12 teams.

P. J. Tucker (PF / C – HOU)

Tucker is already represented in 50 percent of the Yahoo leagues, so he already had a value in standard leagues. He lacks a real advantage, but he will do enough across the board to secure a squad position, especially since he is anchored in the starting line-up.

Juancho Hernangomez (SF / PF – MIN)

Hernangomez was a useful streamer in the second half of the 2018-2019 season and is now worth a flight as a backend option. His Per 36 got him at 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. This assumes that it slips onto the grid.

loser

Clint Capela (C – ATL) and John Collins (PF / C – ATL)

We will summarize these two as the Capela acquisition is directly related to its value. With Capela in Atlanta, Collins is on the defensive and good for the defensive, and it helps with Trae Young’s defenses, but how will these two act together in the attack? It seems like it’s getting muddy.

The Hawks will need Collins to be a pick-and-pop player. We have seen that this is not his strong point.

Let’s break it down:

player

Less than five feet

Five to nine feet

Ten to 14 feet

15 to 19 feet

John Collins

71.9%

48.6%

23.1%

64.3%

Clint Capela

67.1%

37.3%

0%

50% (2 attempts)

One of these guys will have to develop a middle class game and it won’t be Capela. I set the minimum attempts from 10 to 14 feet to 25 attempts (Collins has 26) and there were 136 players who were scored. Collins reached 135th place with 23.1% of this range.

Both guys will still be good at imagination, but both have been hit lightly.

Adding Capela harms the Hawks in every way. However, Fernando still has a bright future in the dynasty.

Napier has a stretch every year where he is a useful streamer. We’ve seen this for about a month this year, but it’s coming to an end because the usage and playtime in Denver won’t be there for him.

Vonleh is a clear drop as he will fight for minutes every night.

Remains the same

Robert Covington (SF / PF – HOU)

Covington could return at half-time with the minutes alone for the rest of the year, as he will score at least 30 a night with Rockets’ small ball lineup. However, he will lose a lot of touches to Russell Westbrook and James Harden every night. Its value results from its three-point shooting, in which the missiles lead the league.

Jordan Bell (PF / C – HOU)

The Oregon product seemed to be on the rise, but with Tucker in the middle and the Rockets trying to launch small lineups, its value remains the same. He’ll need an injury worth streaming for blocks and rebounds.

Michael Waterloo is a well-known author at FantasyPros. More information from Michael can be found in his archive and follow him @MichaelWaterloo,

