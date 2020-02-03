advertisement

Cap-friendly transactions: The Arizona Coyotes sent goalie Darcy Kuemper to the IR.

Craig Morgan: Kuemper had no setback, the Coyotes needed a squad spot for striker Brad Richardson.

CBJ public relations: Columbus Blue Jackets striker Alexander Wennberg left yesterday’s game early with an upper body injury.

Dana Wakiji: Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said striker Andreas Athanasiou is expected for tonight.

Forward Frans Nielsen is listed as “day by day” and is not in the lineup.

Dana Wakiji: Red Wings coach Blashill with striker Filip Zadina: “Lower body. Preliminary schedule, two to three weeks. “

Dana Wakiji: Coach Blashill about Zadina: “It actually happened on Friday and somehow he went through it” on Saturday.

Jameson Olive: Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers coach, said Aleksander Barkov was better yesterday but was not informed of his status after training.

Lisa Dillman: Todd McLellan, coach of the Los Angeles Kings, about defender Drew Doughty: “We try to make him (Doughty) operational. He has had a lot of free time – he is so important for our team. We try to prepare him for the games.”

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens strikers Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron skated yesterday morning but were not yet ready to return to the lineup.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defender Shayne Gostisbehere could return to the lineup against the Red Wings tonight.

Patrick Johnston: There was no setback for Micheal Ferland, the striker from Vancouver Canucks, but his conditioning stint with Utica (AHL) is not over immediately. Planning makes it difficult, so he may not be there until later this week.

NHL Notes

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have put defender Nick Seeler on waivers.

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Nathan Gerbe for a two-year extension,

2020-21: $ 700,000 NHL, $ 500,000 in AHL.

2021-22: $ 800,000 NHL, $ 500,000 AHL.

Cap friendly: “Based on our records, Gerbe’s low salary of $ 500,000 is the highest for a player with a two-way contract in 2020-21. Nate Prosser of the Flyers is now second with $ 425,000. For this season, Leafs Kalle Kossila has the highest two-way salary at $ 475,000. “

Mitch Marner has loosened his shoelaces, but manages to fix this situation. Security comes before pic.twitter.com/tLTIm3CzrX

– Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 2, 2020

