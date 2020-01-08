advertisement

The upcoming short-form streaming service is expected to release around 175 new series in the first year.

The start of Quibi on April 6 is getting closer and the mobile short-form streaming service caused an aggressive sales talk at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

The upcoming platform, launched by longtime Hollywood and Silicon Valley power players Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, has raised a lot of eyebrows since its unveiling in 2018, and not just because of the streaming service only works on mobile devices. The episodes of each Quibi series will last less than 10 minutes, and the platform, short for “Quick Bites”, has targeted a dizzying number of top-class actors, content creators, and large corporations to create or invest in the service. During a keynote, Katzenberg and Whitman informed the CES participants that the service will release around 175 series (in 8,500 episodes) in its first year. This would correspond to about three hours of new content every day. The service has already attracted $ 1.4 billion in investments, including Disney and other studios

While Katzenberg and Whitman were talking about Quibi at CES, the streaming service presented a new trailer to the public on Wednesday via its Twitter account. The video doesn’t exactly clarify what a $ 1 billion short-form streaming service and upcoming series will look like – the service leans on the secret with its Twitter name “WTFisQuibi” – but the trailer does makes it clear that Quibi won there will be no lack of star power.

The Quibi trailer featured Guillermo del Toro, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Antoine Fuqua, Peter Farrelly and Catherine Hardwicke, who are just a few of the people accessed by the streaming service to create content for the platform. The platform’s content library will be as diverse as it is diverse: previously announced shows include a Steven Spielberg horror series that will only be available at night and a BBC news program. Avengers: Endgame’s directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, will produce the comic book “Slugfest”. The trailers for the countless Quibi projects have not yet been completed.

An ad-financed Quibi subscription costs $ 4.99 a month, while an ad-free subscription costs $ 7.99 a month.

While every existing streaming service has apps for iPhone, Android, and tablets, the display is just a scaled-down version of what you see on your 50-inch TV. Quibi is most dramatically different for viewers here – its content is really meant to be displayed on a smartphone and uses the tools of this medium. It’s called Turnstile, the patent-pending technology that offers different perspectives depending on whether viewers are holding their phones in portrait or landscape format, and all without the black bars that typically appear when you switch. This also means that content creators have to do two edits of their projects.

Check out the following Quibi trailer:

Quibi.

The next evolution of entertainment is here. #QuibiCES pic.twitter.com/RpkqAt6j5C

January 8, 2020

In “Elba vs. Block ”, among others, Idris Elba faces stunt driving challenges against professional rally driver Ken Block. “Chrissy’s Court”, in which Teigen decides on small claims; and “Thanks a Million” with Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities who are triggering a chain of charitable donations, Quibi also offers revisions of popular favorites.

“Reno 911!” Is back with the co-designers and stars Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney-Silver.

The high school football film “Varsity Blues” from 1999 is given a contemporary version.

In Nickelodeon’s classic 90s children’s game show “Legends of the Hidden Temple”, adult participants face tough challenges for Quibi.

Another piece of 90s pop culture, MTV’s dating game show “Singled Out”, is refreshed with hosts Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster.

The most puzzling thing is how original feature films are presented for the service. Quibi said that full-length films are presented as chapters to be played as short segments on the service.

