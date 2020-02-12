It’s no secret – when it comes to twerking, there is serious competition between Cardi BSister Hennessy carolina and City Girls ’Yung Miami. Hip-hop artists have made a name for themselves through their thirst trap movements and opened the debate – who twerks better? Take a look at the clips below and make your own decision!

Hennessy Carolina:

See this post on Instagram

It’s been a while since I’ve twerk #HitItFromTheback

A message shared by @ hennessycarolina on February 11, 2020 at 19:38 PST

City girls Yung Miami:

See this post on Instagram

Before the birthday, you already know that I’m putting Cabo upside down

A post shared by Caresha .. (@ yungmiami305) February 7, 2020 at 9:15 am PST

The post Who Twerks It Better – Sister Hennessy Carolina Vs. from Cardi B Yung Miami from City Girls appeared first.