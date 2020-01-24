advertisement

What will be the story for Donald Ressler on season 7 blacklist? Since we are still waiting for the show to return in March, now is the time to ask questions. Fortunately, we still have a lot of them!

Check out five different things below that we'd like to have replies to by the end of the year when it comes to Diego Klattenhoff's character.

1. What is the status of his personal life? – Remember that this is a man who has made an appointment with someone who is connected to a fake girlfriend service. He went through a few dark things and we’re looking for him – regardless of whether he ends up with Liz or someone else.

2. Did Liz make Katarina aware of him? Ressler was one of the people who tried to track her down for part of season six, so he could be someone Liz could go to with information that she was still alive. There is enough loyalty that he could be a valuable friend for her.

3. What is his relationship with Reddington like? – Many of Donald’s demons are one season old now and Reddington thinks (for now) that Katarina is not in the picture, he could be looser and a little happier. What will it look like with Ressler and other team members? We’ll probably make a comedy out of it, but there’s more to learn beyond that.

4. What does Ressler’s long-term future look like? – What is Donald trying to do at this point in his life? We know that he was obsessed with Reddington before the events of the pilot and that the show just before the end of its run (we hope for at least another season) could provide an opportunity to learn more about the future that could hold the rest of the season ,

5. Are we going to get a Spotlight episode? – For those who are wondering, there is enough evidence that something like this happens. We already had big stories for Aram and Cooper and remember that one is coming for Park. A Ressler episode is a foregone conclusion.

What do you want to see for Donald Ressler to continue season 7 of the blacklist?

