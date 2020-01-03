advertisement

George W. Bush had a chance to knock him down. Barack Obama too. But in the end it was Donald Trump who ordered a strike that killed Qassem Suleimani, the head of the elite Quds force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The development represents a dramatic escalation of hostilities between Washington and Iran, which have become more common since Trump’s campaign pledge to end the pioneering Iran deal signed in 2015 by his predecessor.

This agreement, supported by a core group of countries and the EU, saw Iran as restricting its nuclear capacity and undergoing certain inspections to ease economic sanctions. Trump – backed by Republicans and a substantial minority of Democrats – left the deal in 2018 and alerted European allies.

While the question may be why Trump has now taken such extreme measures, Thursday’s airstrike can be seen in many ways as part of a larger series of events.

Qassem Suleimani praying during a religious ceremony in Tehran in 2015. File Photo: EPA

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been increasing for months as Iran suffers from crippling economic sanctions. There have been a number of incidents in the past summer that have brought both countries closer to military confrontation – attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf, air strikes on Saudi oil fields and the launch of an unmanned US drone on the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States moved dangerously close to military action after the June drone attack when Trump broke off a planned strike at three locations at the last moment, declaring the attack to be disproportionate in his view.

Countless questions were raised

With the murder of Suleimani, Trump reversed the course and chose one of the most provocative tools available to him. Suleimani was one of Iran’s best-known personalities and the architect of the regime’s regional policy, with which it cultivated militia groups in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria to Afghanistan.

In the past eight days, there have been signs that some form of surgery was in sight. The attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq that killed a U.S. civilian company on December 27 was followed by an unusual press conference by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on the President’s estate in Mar-a-lago, Florida, the United States confirmed retaliatory strikes in Iraq.

Both men had traveled to Florida to inform the President about the events in Iraq. The resulting, albeit relatively weak, events culminated in a drone attack on Suleimani on Thursday, shortly after he landed at Baghdad Airport.

A US flag is defaced during an anti-US demonstration in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA

As the world waits for Iran’s response, there are countless questions. What role did the Iraqi government play and did it provide intelligence to the United States? What does this mean for Iranian-Iraqi relations and relations between the United States and Iraq? What were the unspecific upcoming attacks on Americans that both Trump and Pompeo mentioned in defense of the operation against Suleimani?

Nervous reaction

Although most Republicans have strongly supported the President’s move, many Americans are aware of the false allegations of weapons of mass destruction used to justify the Bush invasion of Iraq.

The escalating movement has triggered nervous reactions from those in power in the region. The UAE called for “wisdom” and “balance” to avoid further escalation. Israel quietly welcomed the news, but increased the security of its embassies, while Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed government officials not to speak out.

Relations between the United States and its European allies were already tense because of Iran policy. Pompeo spoke with the British, French and German Foreign Ministers on Friday.

But France – which opposed the Iraq war – has already raised concerns. “We are waking up in a more dangerous world,” said French Deputy Foreign Minister Amelie de Montchalin. President Emanuel Macron’s government was central to efforts to keep the Iranian nuclear deal on track after the American withdrawal. He invited Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz in July. In view of its member of the UN Security Council, the French position is important.

Trump’s decision to attack Suleimani also has domestic ramifications. The Democrats have reacted violently to his decision to go on strike without consulting Congress. In addition, Senator Lindsey Graham’s confirmation in Fox News on Friday that the President had informed him when they were playing golf on Trump’s golf course angered the Democrats, especially since Graham was the Senate Judiciary Committee and not the Foreign Affairs Committee passes.

With Americans worried about possible reprisals, there is also suspicion that the strike will only occur a day before the US Senate returns to the session. As Washington prepares for a bitter trial after Trump’s impeachment last month, it could help the U.S. President divert attention from impeachment and burn his mandate as commander-in-chief 11 months after the presidential election.

Regardless of his motives, this could prove to be one of the most serious and dangerous foreign policy decisions of his presidency.

