As Quest University wants to borrow up to $ 5 million to keep it running, the school’s largest lender is asking the courts to replace most of the institution’s board of directors.

On January 22, the university filed an application with the court asking for permission to withdraw the money from RCM Capital Management Ltd. to borrow.

The school is also keen to secure this loan with its assets and land.

“Without the provision of interim funding, [Quest] would not be able to run the university, end the academic year, or preserve the value of its assets, to the detriment of everyone involved, most critically of the students,” the application said School on January 22nd.

Quest informed the courts on January 16 that there was a risk of not getting a paycheck after the next month. The petition also said that the school did not have enough money to pay rent to some dormitories in the near future.

The school application also asked to extend the financial protection the school received under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act [CCAA] until May 29, 2020. Protection currently applies until January 27, when the school reappears court.

Protection acts as a temporary protective shield that prevents the school from filing bankruptcy or filing bankruptcy. It allows Quest to continue working while figuring out its next options.

The school received judicial protection last week after the university’s major lender, Vanchorverve Foundation, collected more than $ 23 million in debt.

Extending protection until the end of May will give the school time to end the spring semester and sign a loan agreement, Quest says.

Vanchorverve filed court documents on January 23 saying he was against this loan. Four school board members were also replaced.

“Vanchorverve has lost all confidence in the board [Quest] in its current composition and has serious and legitimate concerns about the viability [of the school] under the leadership of the current board,” the Foundation’s motion said.

The Foundation said in its application that the school owed $ 23.4 million to Vanchorverve on November 20 and that the university’s debt would increase by approximately $ 4,500 per day in interest.

Alternatively, Vanchorverve offered another loan in his application. A condition of this agreement is that the school board “consists of people who are acceptable”.

This proposed financing agreement is a $ 5 million loan from Burley Capital Inc.

In his motion, Vanchorverve urged the court to remove Quest Board members Mary Jo Larson, hereditary chief Dale Harry, Stuart Louie and Claude Rinfret.

In its place, the foundation asked the court to appoint Christopher Richardson, Bill Woodson, David McMillan and Alpha Bugembe.

This would give Vanchorverve the majority of the school administration.

In another document that Vanchorverve submitted on January 23 that named the response to the application, the foundation expressed further doubts about the current management of the school.

“[Quest] relies on tuition fees from incoming students to make up for the current deficit. However, this is only a short-term solution to its financial mismanagement and will not facilitate Vanchorverve’s repayment,” the reply said.

“[Quest] has not proposed a plan to restructure its operations to create long-term sustainable business, so it must continually borrow to maintain operations.”

Vanchorverve said, however, that CCAA protection needs to be expanded.

The next court date is January 27th.

