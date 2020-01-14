advertisement

The project isn’t necessarily dead, but Tarantino doesn’t seem to want to run it anymore.

Quentin Tarantino’s long journey with “Star Trek” seems to be coming to an end. In an interview with Deadline after this week’s Oscar nominations, the filmmaker “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” more or less moved away from directing the R-rated project “Star Trek”. Tarantino had been linked to a Star Trek film since December 2017, when it was revealed that he was producing J.J. Abrams and Paramount. Over two years later, Tarantino appears to be ready to leave “Star Trek” behind.

“I think they’re making this film, but I don’t think I’m going to stage it,” says Tarantino Deadline, a clearer answer than when he told Consequence of Sound in December that he was “turning away” from the project. “It’s a good idea. You should definitely do it and I’ll be happy to come in and give you some notes on the first rough cut.”

Paramount got The Revenant, Mark L. Smith, to work on a script based on Tarantino’s idea, while Tarantino was working on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Tarantino had announced last year that he would return to the “Star” Trek script after his press tour in Hollywood, in which he / film said it was “a very big possibility” that he would direct the film. Tarantino was vocal about withdrawing from feature filming after his next film. Many Tarantino fans wondered if he would adopt a franchise film like Star Trek as his last project, as opposed to an original idea. Sometime in the fall, Tarantino began to imagine his tenth and final feature film as a smaller project following the career limit of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. It is therefore not surprising that he is moving away from “Star Trek”.

Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received 10 Oscar nominations this week, including “Best Film” and “Best Director”. The filmmaker has already received the “Best Screenplay Award” from Golden Globes and New York Film Critics Circle this season and the “Best Director” award from the National Board of Review.

As for the future of Star Trek, it was announced in December that showrunner Fargo and filmmaker Lucy in the Sky Noah Hawley were hired to lead the next part of the franchise. At the time, it was reported that Hawley’s “Star Trek” would most likely not affect Tarantino and Smith’s “Star Trek”. IndieWire has asked Paramount Pictures for more information on the status of the latter project.

