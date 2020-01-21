advertisement

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood it was, among other things, a meta-directional exercise that made it a historic moment in the last decade of cinema. As the ultimate love message for the films and shows that most inspired him as an adult, Tarantino took the opportunity to weave his favorite genres into another epic mini-anthology of stories.

Perhaps the most memorable moment of it all came in the form of Bounty Law – a fictional western television series in which Tarantino filmed the back story for the protagonist Rick Dalton, whose Tarantino is Tarantino, who was obviously brought to life on screen in a fascinating way. Although it didn’t make up much of the film’s overall package, it was forgiving, nostalgic, and beautifully done. And as a distilled expression of the passion and love that he brought into his portrayal of Hollywood in the 1960s, it was moving to testify.

So it was clear that Tarantino was enjoying it. So much so that the director has indicated that he wants to bring the fictional TV show to life as an independent unit. He even went so far as to announce Deadline that he has already written 5 episodes of the series, with Rick Dalton’s character Jake Cahill as the main character.

“As far as the bounty law shows, I want to do that, but it will take a year and a half,” he said. “It was released by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don’t really think it’s part of this film, although it is. It’s not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It’s about Jake Cahill.

Tarantino even said he would like to lead the project, which would be his TV directorial debut. Whether it’s Leonardo DiCaprio, who obviously plays Rick Dalton, who plays Jake Cahill, is another question.

“Where it all came from, I ended up watching a number of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows, to get me into the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick I had liked it before, but I really liked it, he continued, “The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour.”

“You watch and think, wow, there’s a lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought I was wondering if I could do it? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I’ll do it and I’ll run it all. ”

How exactly this fits Tarantino’s planned schedule is unclear. In the same interview, he poured cold water on the idea that he wanted to stage the Star Trek film of which he had spoken for a long time.

“I think you could make this film,” he said, “but I just don’t think I’m going to stage it. It’s a good idea. You should definitely do it, and I like to come in and give.” them a few notes on the first rough cut. ”

Tarantino also hinted that he might be interested in reviving the Kill Bill franchise, and told a reporter in December that he had dinner with Uma Thurman, the star of the first two films, to discuss it. “We were in a really cool Japanese restaurant. I have an idea what I would do with it (Kill Bill Vol. 3). That was the whole thing that conquered the concept. What has happened to the bride since then? And what . ” do I want to do? ”

advertisement