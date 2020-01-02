advertisement

The director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, the director of The Farewell, Lulu Wang, and the co-inventor of Pose, Steven Canals, will be honored at the 2020 Final Draft Awards.

Final Draft, a screenplay software and a Cast & Crew Company, announced the news on Thursday at the 15th annual awards ceremony, which will take place on January 21 at the Paramount Theater. The hosts are Randy and Jason Sklar.

Tarantino receives the Hall of Fame Award for his productive contribution to the art of screenwriting. His latest film “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, which he wrote and directed, has grossed over $ 372 million worldwide.

Writer and director Wang receives the New Voice Award for Film for her second feature film “The Farewell”, which has been featured on AFI’s Top 10 Films of the Year and has two Golden Globe nominations.

Canals, co-designer and executive producer of the FX series “Pose”, receives the New Voice Award for television. “Pose” also landed on the AFI’s top 10 list for the best shows of the year and will return in 2020 for its third season.

“Quentin Tarantino is a legendary filmmaker whose bold and imaginative storytelling has thrilled audiences for nearly three decades,” said Final Draft President Scott McMenamin, in a statement. “He has indelibly shaped cinema and it is an honor for us to recognize him. We are equally pleased to honor two brilliant, groundbreaking new voices in film and television that tell fresh, thought-provoking stories. They perfectly embody the principles of the New Voice Award with its original and provocative storytelling with stories that focus on the universal journey of human experience. We can’t wait to see which stories this year’s winners will tell next. “

Final Draft will also shortly announce the winners of the 2019 Big Break script competition and they will also be honored at the event.

In 2019, Riley, Tanya Saracho and Callie Khouri were honored at the ceremony. Past winners of the Hall of Fame Awards include Aaron Sorkin, Nancy Meyers, Lawrence Kasdan, Paul Schrader, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Steven Zaillian, Robert Towne, Oliver Stone and Sydney Pollack.

