Quentin Tarantino receives the Director of the Year award from the 2020 Awards Gala at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the PSIFF organizers announced on Friday.

Tarantino is honored for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, his ninth feature film, which also included nominations for the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, the film has been one of the best known of the year. It occupies a place on the American Film Institute’s top 10 list and receives nominations from practically all Hollywood guilds and professional associations that award prizes.

This announcement completes the lineup for the annual gala. In addition to Tarantino, Antonio Banderas and Charlize Theron (International Star Awards), Laura Dern (Career Achievement Award), Adam Driver and Renee Zellweger (Desert Palm Achievement Award) and Cynthia Erivo (Breakthrough Performance Award) are among the full list of award winners. , Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez (Spotlight Awards), Zack Gottsagen (Rising Star Award), Joaquin Phoenix (Chairman’s Award) and Martin Scorsese (Sonny Bono Visionary Award).

The award gala will take place on January 2, 2020 at the Palm Springs Convention Center at the beginning of the 31st annual film festival. The festival itself will be held in the desert city east of Los Angeles until January 13th.

10. “Once upon a time in Hollywood” (2019)

Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) is a meaningless footnote in her own life story in Quentin Tarantino’s confusing and insulting ode to 1960s Hollywood. Robbie is not used criminally and acts against a fictional, mediocre actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt). They worry about their careers and mock Bruce Lee for two hours until the film becomes a cruel, misogynistic climax of the Manson family, which finally brings out the real reason for the film: a shameless fantasy in which they fit. “Once Upon a Time” is by far the most immature film by Tarantino, an uninterrupted nostalgia-fetish parade without demonstrable respect for the tragedies of real life. Sony Pictures

9. “The Hateful Eight” (2015)

Quentin Tarantino’s 70mm single location puzzle is full of great performances and its unique, sparkling dialogue. But he appears to be too eager to take advantage of the horrors of hatred and too reticent to come to any meaningful conclusions. The gruesome story is about despicable people trapped in a rest area in the Wild West. The dynamite ensemble – Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bruce Dern and others – makes a meal out of the script, but all that’s left is an evil punch line, suggesting that men can overcome their racism only by finding common ground in misogyny. The Weinstein Company

8. “Kill Bill: Vol. 2” (2004)

The second episode of Tarantino’s “Kill Bill”, which was released in two parts in the cinema, is braver than the first, but also less coherent. The bride (Uma Thurman) continues to rage for revenge with increasingly episodic adventures and fights against her one-eyed Nemesis Elle (Daryl Hannah) and Bill’s brother Bud (Michael Madsen). But after the brave finale of “Vol. 1 ”, the momentum never increases again, and we’re stuck when it comes to digressive subplots about striptease club maintenance and flimsy excuses for Michael Parks to play multiple roles. A couple of great battles, an unforgettable flashback training sequence with the legendary Gordon Liu and David Carradine’s biggest (if short) appearance make it worth seeing, but it’s hard to deny that Tarantino just preloaded his tribute to the Grindhouse. Miramax

7 1/2. “The Man from Hollywood” from “Four Rooms” (1995)

The often overlooked anthology comedy “Four Rooms” features humorous vignettes by Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez and Tarantino. Tarantino’s “The Man From Hollywood” is a clever little experiment in tension, even if the rates are hit-and-miss (Rodriguez is the best). Tim Roth plays an unfortunate bellboy who has to chop off his fingers if, as Tarantino explains in detail, he cannot light a Zippo lighter ten times in a row. It’s a lot of preparation for a deliciously amusing finale that undermines Hitchcock’s concept of cinematic tension in favor of quirky, unexpected realism. Miramax

7. “Death Proof” (2007)

Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez each produced a litter from the 1970s for “Grindhouse”, an event with two feature films, which also contained trailers by Edgar Wright and Rob Zombie. Unlike Rodriguez’s “Planet Terror”, which is bigger and crazier than its source material, Tarantino’s “Death Proof” creates the inexpensive, talkative aesthetic of films that could only afford to have two cool set pieces. The story of stuntman Mike (Kurt Russell), a misogynist who kills women with his specially modified car, gets lost in a dialogue of its own, but shows one of the greatest car chases ever filmed most of the time a car’s hood. Given the events behind the scenes of “Kill Bill”, which are unpleasantly reminiscent of the events of “Death Proof”, the film ends up being more creepy (in a bad way) than exciting. Genius Products

6. “Reservoir Dogs” (1992)

Tarantino’s first (completed) feature is a robbery film in which we never see the robbery and instead flash back and forth between the planning stages and the tragic consequences in which almost everyone is dead and no one knows who is responsible. Though very similar to Ringo Lam’s “City on Fire”, the film became a declaration of intent for Tarantino and founded his vision of a criminal underworld full of talkative, violent macho posturs who are nowhere near as cool or bulletproof. how they think they are. Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi and Michael Madsen give iconic performances in this smart, affordable ensemble thriller. Miramax

5. “Django Unchained” (2012)

The Oscar-winning Western takes up the racist dialogue that Tarantino frequently writes, passes it on to terrible people and is brutally murdered by Jamie Foxx. Foxx plays a liberated slave who has become a bounty hunter and mentors Dr. King Schulz (Christoph Waltz) teams up to save Django’s wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) from the immensely hateful southern dandy Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio). The Grindhouse story structure helps Tarantino’s sprawling saga of violent justice stay focused, and excellent performances help improve the material further. One of the most satisfying films by Tarantino. The Weinstein Company

4. “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” (2003) Uma Thurman’s search for stylish, violent revenge is filled with fantastic battle choreography, unforgettable set pieces and fascinating characters. Although the story ends with a cliffhanger teasing “Part 2”, the film feels impressively complete. It is every great 1970s film that is connected by an infectious love of the medium. Tarantino seems to be desperately trying to push each underestimated genre to its artistic and technical limits, and his love for the source material is infectious. Miramax

3. “Inglourious Basterds” (2009)

Tarantino puts a chainsaw in the history of this thrilling, fascinating drama from the Second World War. Mélanie Laurent is the Jewish owner of a Parisian film house who plans to murder Hitler at the premiere of a new Nazi propaganda film. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and his ragged Jewish soldier gang take Nazi scalp behind enemy lines, and hypnotizing Hans Landa (Oscar winner Christoph Waltz) tries to fool them all. In contrast to the insult “Once upon a time in … Hollywood”, the historical revisionism in “Inglourious Basterds” is powerful, celebrates the heroic power of cinema and gives the Second World War an unexpectedly cathartic – albeit highly implausible – climax in Hollywood. The Weinstein Company

2. “Pulp Fiction” (1994)

Quentin Tarantino’s second film cemented the filmmaker’s distinctive narrative style and triggered a wave of imitators who made films full of fast-talking, pop culture-loving criminals. “Pulp Fiction” did it best, and this series of interrelated stories (about unfortunate killers, an unfortunate boxer, and the wife of an unfortunate gangster) don’t feel like an empty style exercise. Tarantino and co-author Roger Avery tore away the art of genre cinema and forced all archetypal characters to reveal their previously unexplored humanity. Crime was no longer tempting and mysterious, it was common and familiar, and – surprise! – We love it that way. “Pulp Fiction” reintroduced cinema-goers to the thriller cinema. Miramax