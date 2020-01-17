advertisement

Queensland Olympics are worth their weight in gold: Smith

Sky News moderator Chris Smith says the 2032 Olympics in Queensland will be “a great thing for rural Australia” as he rejects One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson’s claim that the games are bad for regional Queensland become.

Smith said he “contradicted her at all levels in this regard,” highlighting the recent changes to Olympic rules that allow regions to play a role in hosting the games. He said this would spread the games’ influence to more than just the state capital.

Ms. Hanson also claimed that Queensland could not afford the games and offered to compare it to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, which cost $ 12.5 billion. However, Smith said, “Forget Pauline’s comparison.”

Smith replied to Ms. Hanson’s allegations and highlighted KPMG’s assessment that the Queensland games would “bring in at least $ 7.3 billion” and the games budget would “be nowhere near $ 12.5 billion.”

According to Smith, the “brand value of the Olympic Games” and the increasing job creation amount to “additional income, expenditure and tax revenue”.

“These games not only make money and sense, they also bring Queensland back on the world stage.”

