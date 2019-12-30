advertisement

QUEENSLANDERS expects a dry, warm and partly cloudy New Year’s Eve party with temperatures across the state that are expected to reach between 20 and 30 degrees and occasional storms that “bring little rain”.

Brisbane can expect a partly cloudy New Year’s Eve, when the mercury reaches 30 ° C and only 10% chance of rain.

The first day of 2020 is mostly sunny with a maximum of 32 ° C and a chance of rain of only 10%.

The Gold Coast is expected to roll by 2020 with a partly cloudy NYE at 28 ° C and a sunny New Year’s Day at a maximum of 29 ° C.

There will be similar conditions on the Sunshine Coast where the tomorrow is 29 ° C and on Wednesday partly cloudy and 30 ° C and partly cloudy.

In Ipswich New Year’s Day is expected to reach 33 ° C and the Logan 31 ° C.

Jessica Gardner of the Bureau of Meteorology said the southeast looks “dry for New Years and New Years”.

media_cameraThe weather forecast for NYE is good! Not too hot, not too wet, just perfect. Photo: AAP Image / Glenn Hunt

Further north, however, she said that occasional storms could occur in the afternoon and early evening.

“Wide Bay and Capricornia have a chance of showers or thunderstorms … the daytime temperature could reach 37 ° C in some parts tomorrow,” said Mrs. Gardner.

The Peninsula and Gulf Country districts will start the new year with the “weather usual for this time of year”, as the region will be hit by forecasted showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, although there is little rain to be expected.

“Down in the southwest we have surface troughs that are likely to bring in some storms for New Year’s Eve in the afternoon and evening … but don’t bring much rainfall,” she said.

Originally published as The QLD Weather Forecast for NYE

