Queensland is still on guard against flooding. Storms and heavy rains are expected to hit the southeast and south inland.

The region’s catchment areas are saturated after rainy days, resulting in heavy runoffs and possible flash floods, says Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong.

“There has been significant rainfall and because the catchment area is very humid, its capacity to absorb more rainfall is diminishing,” said Ms. Wong.

“So if we have the heavy rains of the last few days, the rivers with their wet catchment areas can react quickly.”

Flood warnings for coastal catchment areas from Bundaberg to the NSW border are still up to date, and the southern interior is also prepared for severe falls.

For the drenched cities of Dalby, Oakey, Applethorpe, Warwick and Roma, which already exceeded their average rainfall in February, more rain is also forecast.

Oakey and Warwick exceeded their monthly average in one day.

“We expect further showers and thunderstorms to appear in the next few days and the potential for heavy rains in southeast Queensland to remain,” said Wong.

“Widespread rainfall of 50 to 100 mm is out of the question, and surely higher amounts of rainfall will enter the mix and violent storms will occur.”

The tropical cyclone Uesi has formed in the coral sea northwest of Vanuatu and runs from south to southwest.

Fraser Island to Northern NSW is also expected to be affected, but is unlikely to land.

Although the cyclone is expected to weaken as it approaches the coast, swellings up to four meters in length cause dangerous conditions and possible beach erosion.

Shark nets and bait hooks were drawn on all beaches of the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, Rainbow Beach, Bribie Island and North Stradbroke Island before the wild weather.

The falls were welcomed across the water network with a storage capacity of almost 60 percent from 56.4 percent on February 7th.

Originally published as Queensland, it is preparing for another deluge

