Queensland is facing a turnaround in the construction industry and has seen the highest increase in housing starts in the country, despite massive falls in the southern states.

Current data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Queensland is defying a massive 11.7 percent national decline, with the Sunshine State posting 3 percent growth in September 2019.

South Australia was the only other state able to stay in positive territory (1.9 percent), with major slumps in New South Wales (-19.5 percent), the Northern Territory (-18.5 percent) and Western Australia (-14.8 percent), Victoria (-9.7 percent), Tasmania (-4.6 percent) and the Australian capital (-3.1 percent).

Senior Economist of the Housing Industry Association. Geordan Murray said the numbers were lower compared to the other two major east coast markets (NSW and Victoria), but Queensland had gone around the corner.

“The housing market in Queensland has underperformed in recent quarters,” he said.

“Much of the fluctuation we see in the south is determined by fluctuations in the housing market. The housing market in Brisbane peaked a little earlier.” Sydney and Melbourne are still on the retreat, while Brisbane and the southeast corner – including the Gold and Sunshine Coast markets – peaked a few years ago and are already at the bottom of the cycle. So we see some modest improvements. “

He said, “some of the headwinds that the real estate market has faced in recent years have resolved.”

“Many of the new homes that started construction on site in September were probably bought in the first quarter of 2019, when confidence in the housing market had dropped to the lowest level of the cycle.

“Construction work on a new house usually begins several months after a piece of land has been bought and a contractor has been hired. The delay may be even longer for new homes that have been deleted from the plan. “

Nationwide, housing starts in September fell by 11.7 percent compared to the June quarter and by 27.2 percent compared to the previous year.

One of the Big Four banks, the Commonwealth Bank, expected that the decline in housing starts has not yet ended.

“The decline in early times is in line with our assessment that the decline in residential investment continues. Our forecasts assume that residential investment will bottom out in the middle of this year. “

It was said that the decline in building permits had bottomed out, property prices had risen sharply since mid-2019, rates were “very low” and population growth was strong.

“These factors support the demand for housing,” says the CBA Economics Paper.

