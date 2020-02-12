advertisement

Queensferry Crossing reopens to traffic.

Its operator announced that the bridge was to reopen at 10:45 am Wednesday, when meteorologists were convinced that the risk of ice and snow accumulation and falling cables had passed.

Amey had been monitoring the bridge since it was closed to traffic Monday evening, working closely with meteorologists and other operational partners to build a more precise understanding of the specific processes that led to the accumulation of snow and ice, then the cables fall.

They are now convinced that it is safe to reopen the bridge.

More winter weather is forecast, but proactive bridge monitoring will continue throughout this period.

Mark Arndt, account manager for operating company Amey, said: “We thank the drivers for their patience and understanding during this closure.

“Safety had to come first, but the data we collected has improved our understanding of the problem and will help us improve the forecast and refine operating procedures in the future.”

