The new Queensferry Crossing is already used by more vehicles than it was built, transport bosses have revealed.

The alarming news comes less than three years after the £ 1.35 billion bridge officially opened, with the latest traffic data confirming that the volume of traffic exceeds what the bridge was designed for, especially during peak periods.

Speaking to advisers to the South and West Fife regional committee, Scott Lees, transport maintenance manager for Transport Scotland, said: “There is this opinion that the new bridge has been built and should not to have congestion.

“But it is important to remember that the Queensferry Crossing was modeled on the capacity of the old Forth Road Bridge of 70,000 vehicles per day and built as a replacement, it does not increase the supply in Forth.

“We are well past this stage and currently use 24 million vehicles a year, or around 80,000 vehicles a day.

“It is clear that during rush hour there is more traffic than the bridge can handle.”

John Russell, director of operations at the Forth Estuary Transport Authority, said the problem was compounded by some drivers using ramps on and off the main road while rats were running to dodge Queues.

“The execution of rats actually makes the problems worse.

“Drivers don’t really save time. Even if you skip this line, you don’t beat traffic because you always have to join. It’s completely psychological.

“If the drivers stayed on the main line, the traffic flow would move much more easily.”

He said future traffic volumes would also be influenced by the developers’ desire to build more homes on each side of the crossing.

“We are already seeing that land originally acquired for the bridge that has not been used is being returned and which, combined with the increased demand for development on both sides of the crossing, will no doubt play a role. important role in traffic volume. “

With a 10-year operational plan in place, it is estimated that the number of vehicles will continue to increase to approximately 90,000 per day over the next decade.

Lees and Russell said the best way to deal with traffic is to encourage more people to use public transport, adding that a robust public transport strategy would be vital.

Conservative Councilor Tony Orton has called for the opening of the Forth Road Bridge, even during rush hour, to reduce congestion.

Russell said it would require major changes to the layout of existing local roads, a decision that transport bosses had ruled out.

He said, “I don’t think you will get as many benefits as you might think, because the capacity at each end is very limited, so you would just move the bottleneck elsewhere.

“If it was a local route only, you could get very limited benefits, but I have no idea how you could manage and apply that.”

He added that an act of parliament had been passed to change the Forth Road bridge to a public transport bridge, the legislation would have to be changed before any other system could go ahead.

Good news as the work ends

There has been good news for motorists using the Queensferry Crossing this week with the confirmation that the traffic restrictions in place on the M90 ​​approach have ended.

The work, which caused frustration and congestion for motorists, especially during rush hour, was put in place to allow the completion of the maintenance work planned on the new bridge.

Mr. Russell said: “The traffic restrictions that caused some problems have now been completely lifted and we operate a free corridor to and from the crossing with no problems other than unforeseen incidents such as accidents.

“We are now in a transition period which will last until March and we are currently analyzing the traffic data which has been and continues to be recorded, which will help to shape the future policy for managing the crossing.”

However, despite the technology in place and operational to monitor traffic flows, there appeared the 70 mph speed limit on the main approach and the level crossing itself was not currently applied.

It could be as late as the summer before.

Lees said: “After an initial period of bedtime and as technology becomes more reliable, we will introduce the application of the speed limit, but this remains subject to Scottish police approval.

“It is obvious that some people are flying at alarming speeds.

“The police and the tax attorney must be convinced that the system in place is precise and robust to allow application and this is the work that we must do this year and we anticipate that it will be the summer before it be in place. “

Intrusion possibilities cannot be excluded despite new measures

The operators of the new Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Road Bridge say they cannot exclude people who encroach on and climb structures, despite a rigorous site security review.

Mr. Russell was admitted after a bridge security review following a major breach in June 2019 when a group of thrill seekers successfully escaped security on all three bridges at the ladder from the top of the Forth Road Bridge.

Four arrested after images show daredevils climbing atop three Forth bridges

The group broadcast the incident on social media before descending from the tower and escaping without being detected.

Four people were later arrested after being apprehended on the Forth rail bridge during a similar waterfall.

Russell said invasion was due to “contractor failures” which were corrected and patrols increased

“We met with Police Scotland in December to discuss the matter and are considering upgrading the security camera system and moving video surveillance, as well as a safety review on the three bridges spanning the Forth.

“We have to accept that this is a very difficult problem to stop and that bridges are an open public space.

“The latest incident was not the first time in 30 years of a career that this had happened.

“There have been at least three similar incidents that I remember.

“It was a very organized attempt to gain access to people who, I am sure, defined and planned in detail their attempt to climb onto the bridge.

“It is very difficult to stop and despite what we do if they are determined they will have access.”

