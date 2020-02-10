advertisement

Motorists in Fife face major disruption after the Queensferry crossing closed after eight vehicles were damaged by ice and snow.

Amey, who operates the Forth Bridges on behalf of Transport Scotland, confirmed Monday evening that the route should remain closed throughout the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The work in progress on the Forth Road bridge will mean that drivers will have to undergo a 26-mile diversion via the A985 on the Kincardine bridge, then south on the M9.

advertisement

The southbound carriageway was closed around 5.30pm and the northbound road was closed approximately three hours later.

Amey confirmed that eight vehicles were damaged as a result of falling debris, but said no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson said, “We have now seen snow and ice falling on the roadway north, so the bridge will remain closed in both directions until visual inspections can be done tomorrow to confirm that ‘it is safe to reopen. “

Amey Account Manager Mark Arndt said, “We know this closure will be disruptive to drivers, however, we are asking them to use an alternate mode or route for their safety due to continued weather conditions.”

Before the bridge opened in 2017, Transport Scotland officials said the “optimistic” windbreak installed on the structure meant it would never need to close.

But the Scottish government said last year that it would install ice sensors on the bridge after three car windshields were broken by falling ice and snow.

Scottish Conservative Lothian, MSP, Miles Briggs, has pledged to raise the issue with the Secretary of Transport when Parliament returns.

Miles Briggs MSP

He said: “The accumulation of ice and the risk to motorists of using the bridge is a danger which should have been taken into account before the bridge was opened to traffic. We now see the consequences with the closing of the bridges.

“It is just good that we have had a mild winter so far, but it is essential that we see a long-term solution to the problem developed.

“In other countries, like Canada, they have encountered the same problem as Queensferry Crossing and they have been able to find solutions.

“The solid blocks of ice falling on motorists’ cars are extremely dangerous and all necessary measures must be taken to ensure the safety of motorists using Queensferry Crossing.”

Amey confirmed that there were observers in place before the closure due to new operational procedures introduced after last year’s incidents.

A spokesperson said the route will reopen “as soon as we are sure it is safe to do so.”

advertisement