Queen Victoria’s clothes and boots sold in the thousands at an auction in Derbyshire.

Historic treasures went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall yesterday and sold for over £ 17,000.

Among the items to be won were the Queen’s old boots, corsages, skirts, shirts, stockings, parasols and bloomers.

Although some international buyers were successful in obtaining items, two pairs of leather boots by J Sparks-Hall in London, a black taffeta skirt and two corsages were obtained for a total of £ 14,000 by Historic Royal Palaces – an organization independent charity that looks after London. Kensington Palace, birthplace of Victoria, alongside five other former royal residences.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “I am delighted that Hansons has been able to play its part in helping these important historic treasures find a new home. In fact, some are returning home.

“Queen Victoria was born at Kensington Palace in 1819. Her clothes and boots have been kept for posterity so that everyone can see and enjoy them for years to come.”

The collection, cherished across generations of the same family for over 100 years, belonged to 63-year-old electrical engineer Roderick Williams of Coltishall, near Norwich, in Norfolk.

The highest individual prices achieved were for a pair of brown kid leather boots, two Victorian bodices, circa 1880-90, and, from the same period, a black taffeta skirt adorned with lace and jet. Each of these three lots sold for £ 4,000.

Queen Victoria’s leather boots by J Sparks-Hall in London

(Image: Hansons)

A second pair of Queen Victoria’s leather boots, circa 1880, sold for £ 2,000 and a pair of large baggy silk panties with a crown sewn into the fabric made £ 650.

Mr. Williams said, “I am satisfied with the result. Some items sold more than I expected, others sold less. I thought Queen Victoria’s puffs might be selling more, but most of the items were doing very well.

(Image: Pictoria)

“These are all family objects that were originally given to my great-great-grandfather, Alexander Lamont Henderson. He worked as a royal photographer for Queen Victoria until his death in 1901.

“We believe the clothes were probably given to him by servants of the royal household, perhaps in exchange for having their photos taken.

“We believe that Alexander drew Queen Victoria’s attention through his experimental work on colors with slides and glass-plate lantern enamels.

“She ordered several colorful enamel paintings. These included portraits of her husband, Prince Albert and his Scottish attendant John Brown, as well as views of the Royal Mausoleum at Frogmore. It is also believed that tiny miniatures were donated for display in the Queen Mary dollhouse in Windsor.

A colorful portrait of Queen Victoria by Alexander Henderson

(Image: Hansons)

“In 1884 Alexander received a royal warrant and moved to London. The mandate allowed him to capture daily royal life and he was also responsible for processing royal portraits on enamel for use in jewelry.

“He took photos of Queen Victoria and also worked with glass plate negatives taken by other photographers, but unfortunately much of his work has been lost or destroyed.

“When my great-great-grandfather died in 1907, the clothes were passed on from generation to generation. It was kept in a cabinet. The time has come for me to sell because I needed to make room. “

