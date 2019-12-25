advertisement

LONDONR – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth said in her Christmas message Wednesday that she was impressed by the dynamism of young people fighting environmental destruction.

“The challenges many people face today may be different from what they once were from my generation,” said the 93-year-old monarch, who was young during World War II.

“But I am struck by how younger generations have brought a similar sense of purpose to issues such as protecting our environment and climate.”

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist, has inspired millions of young people this year to demand faster action against global warming.

Thunberg, whose solo protest in front of the Swedish parliament moved into a global movement, was named Person of the Year Magazine for 2019.

Queen Charles’ son Prince has been a vocal environmental activist for decades, often drawing derision on him from Britain’s tabloid newspapers. (Reporting by Maria Kisyova; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

