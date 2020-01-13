advertisement

The Queen released a statement following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to withdraw from their royal offices.

The monarch said she fully supports the couple as they seek to create a “new life”.

The Queen said on Monday, “Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent family life while remaining an important part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don’t want to depend on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a transitional period during which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom.

“These are complex issues that my family has to resolve, and there is still work to be done, but I have asked that final decisions be made in the coming days.”

More soon.

