SANDRINGHAM – Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to her nephew Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the desire for a more independent future after an emergency meeting Monday to settle the dispute in the British royal family.

Harry and his wife American actress Meghan triggered the crisis by announcing last week that they wished to retire from royal duties and spend more time in North America.

Following a meeting on the Queen’s Sandringham rural property in eastern England, Harry’s father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, also attended, and his older brother, Prince William, 93-year-old Elizabeth, said the family backed the couple’s plans.

“Although we would prefer that they remain Full-time Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family, while remaining an appreciated part of my family, “the monarch said in a statement.

“Harry and Meghan have clarified that they do not want to rely on public funds in their young lives. It is therefore agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

Last week’s shock announcement by Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, exposed rifts in the Windsor family and fueled soul-searching over what it means to be a royal in the 21st century.

The Theft consulted neither the queen nor Charles before their announcement, made on Instagram and on their personal page, a step seen as inattentive and premature by a family whose roots go back a thousand years of European history.

Meghan is currently in Canada with their infant son Archie. She was expected to join Monday’s discussion over the phone.

She and Harry say they want a new “breakthrough” role for themselves and financial independence, which could mean working in the United States where Meghan is.

But it is unclear how they will pull a partial comeback from the royal roles – which some media have dubbed “Megxit” in a show about Britain’s tumultuous Brexit departure from the European Union – or who will pay for one way transatlantic living.

“These are complex issues for my family to resolve and there is still much work to be done, but I have demanded that final decisions be made in the coming days,” the queen said in her statement. (Reporting by Toby Melville; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton and Gareth Jones)

