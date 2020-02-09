advertisement

The Queen has called Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back from their glamorous new life to reportedly join a Commonwealth service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Canada after announcing that they were quitting as a royal family and becoming “financially independent”.

However, the 93-year-old monarch is said to have asked her to return to the UK next month to hold a service at Westminster Abbey, reports The Sun.

When the couple attends the March 9 event, it will be the first royal engagement for Meghan, 38, since they stopped.

media_cameraThe Queen wants Prince Harry and Meghan back in the UK. Picture: AFP

And the Sunday Times reported that the couple will complete a round of final official commitments in March before returning to North America.

The couple visited the Commonwealth Service last year, with Meghan heavily pregnant with Archie.

Returns to the UK after Prince Harry and Meghan released their bombing statement that they were leaving the royal family – and even paid back the $ A4.6 million they used to renovate their home at Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage, have spent.

Since then, they’ve settled in a Canadian $ 20 million mansion on Vancouver Island and rubbed their shoulders with A-listeners like Jennifer Lopez. According to speculation, they were even invited to the Oscars.

media_cameraThe Queen blessed Prince Harry and Meghan to step back from the royal family. Picture: AFP

Most recently, Prince Harry made his first appearance at the JP Morgan billionaire summit in Miami, where the sixth spoke on the throne – allegedly paying him $ 800,000 plus the cost of the gig.

But the Sunday Times reported that the Queen was “remarkably unimpressed” by the couple’s new life.

She said to friends, “If they want that, if they want to go, we have to let them go.”

The couple were reportedly flown from Vancouver to Palm Beach on the JPMorgan private jet, where they are said to have stayed at home with Meghan’s long-time friend, tennis legend Serena Williams.

media_cameraThe couple initially settled in this waterfront mansion in British Columbia. Picture: AFP

The summit was attended by Bob Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, and Robert Frederick Smith, a billionaire philanthropist.

However, it has been claimed that they were looking for a home in Los Angeles for their future.

It comes after it is reported that Meghan is looking for an agent for a possible return to showbiz.

It was alleged that she was actively seeking representation after she and Prince Harry said they wanted to become “financially independent” when they left the royal family.

According to a source, the 38-year-old is looking for a manager or agent for future projects.

media_cameraSusan Braverman in their Vancouver store says local Union Jack demand has increased since Prince Harry and Meghan announced their move to Canada. Picture: AFP

This story was originally published in The Sun and reprinted with permission.

Originally released as Queen, she calls Harry, Meghan “back to UK”

