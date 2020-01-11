advertisement

The Queen called Charles, William and Harry to a historic summit in Sandringham on Monday to discuss the future of the royal family, as the sun can show on Sunday.

Her Majesty also wants to sort the roles of the Sussexes, and Meghan could join in by conference call.

The Queen’s former press officer, Dickie Arbiter, said: “This is a groundbreaking meeting that is absolutely unprecedented.”

A source from the palace confirmed that they would also discuss the “next steps” for the monarchy, with an announcement to be made within a few days.

The meeting will be the first time that Harry has met his grandfather face to face since he revealed his plan to quit his duties on the front last week.

The Queen, Harry, Charles and William will discuss a rushed document that outlines various options for The Firm.

38-year-old Meghan, who returned to Canada on Thursday to join Baby Archie, was able to attend a conference call.

We can also reveal that Harry agreed to quit after Meghan vowed not to return to the UK full-time.

The summit faces the greatest crisis of the royals since the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

The palace’s source said: “The family will gather in Sandringham on Monday to discuss things.

“DON’T WEEK”

The participants are Her Majesty, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

“After a series of meetings and consultations in the past few days, the family has a number of review options that take into account the thinking that the Sussexes set out earlier in the week.

“To change working life and the role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the monarchy, both complex and thoughtful discussions are required.

“The next steps will be agreed at the meeting, and Her Majesty’s desire for a quick fix remains.

“The goal remains to solve it in days, not weeks. There are a number of ways to check.

“There is real agreement and agreement that the implementation of a decision will take some time. It is a family discussion and also very complex.

“However, decisions are made in days, not weeks, and news about the results is shared.”

The queen is striving for continuity in the future and will not want Harry and Meghan to make accusations that they are “making money”.

Charles hopes for a smooth succession to the throne and that his sons retain their global star power.

William’s goal is to create a modern and progressive royal family and not be overshadowed by his brother and sister-in-law.

Harry wants his independence, but also financial and personal security for his family.

Royal observers said the summit showed how the Queen had personally managed the crisis by calling the meeting at her Norfolk home.

After Annus Horribilis from 1992, the Royals formed the Way Ahead Group, in which Charles and Diana as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson separated.

But this group – led by Philip and including the Queen, Charles and Andrew – was kept secret.

‘ON THE EDGE’

Royal author Phil Dampier said: “This is really historical and shows how seriously the queen and kings take this crisis.

“And it is very reminiscent of the decisive steps after Annus Horribilis, which helped to reverse the fate of the royal family.

“The difference in this case is that the Royals are very open – they realize that the public wants to know what’s going on.”

The sun on Sunday I can also reveal that Harry, 35, was concerned that Meghan was “on the verge” ahead of her bombing announcement.

He moved quickly to support her desire to spend more time in North America, where she feels more comfortable than in the UK.

Meghan, 38, flew to the UK on Monday after the couple were away for six weeks over Christmas.

But she has already returned to her luxury hole on Vancouver Island, Canada.

She flew back a day after the couple released a statement confirming that they intended to step down from their leadership positions and spend more time across the Atlantic.

Another source said, “The statement has been suppressed and part of the reason is that Harry knew he had to act quickly.

“Meghan has not yet settled in the UK and he knows it and wants her to be happy.

“And it has deteriorated recently when her stay in Canada has helped to reinforce her view that the family would be better off being in the spotlight and spending more time there.

“He feared that staying in Britain for too long could lead to a collapse of Meghan. That’s why it went so quickly. “

Harry and Meghan published their statement online Wednesday afterwards The sun revealed their Canada plans this morning.

They ignored the advice of high-ranking royal figures, including the Queen and Charles, not to rush the announcement and give the monarchy more time to discuss their future roles.

Harry and Meghan were impressed by criticism of topics such as the use of private jets, their difficult relationship with father Thomas [75] and their lavish baby shower in New York in February last year.

HARRY ‘WORRIED’

Our source added: “Harry could see the writing on the wall and knew he had to do something because it was clear that things weren’t going to work for Meghan here.

“Your statement was made later The sun The story collapsed, but also because Harry knew that speed was crucial.

“He was concerned that her previous royal roles would affect Meghan and therefore affect her marriage and family life.

“He was open to his mental health problems in the past and knew that something had to be done quickly to make the situation less stressful.”

When she set out to deal with the crisis, the queen with sunglasses and a flowery headdress was spotted driving aides at the Sandringham estate.

The drama started when Harry suggested the idea that the couple should step down as high-ranking royals before Christmas.

Charles told him to work out a “well thought out” plan and Harry sent him a draft proposal before requesting a meeting with the Queen about the matter.

Officials reportedly blocked the scheduled meeting, resulting in the dramatic statement being posted online.

A portrait of the queen with three heirs to the throne – Charles, William and George – published on January 3rd is also said to have made Harry and Meghan feel “excluded”.

But a royal source said: “The Duchess of Cambridge was not in the picture, neither was Camilla. It is ridiculous to interpret the picture as a kind of nudge.”

Courtiers have also angered comments from ITV journalist Tom Bradby – a close friend of Harry – who claimed that the Prince and Meghan felt frozen by plans for a “slimmed-down” monarchy.

Bradby said, “The rest of the family find Harry and Meghan difficult and they will be driven away as they see it.”

Another royal source said tonight that Charles was upset by claims that his son and daughter-in-law were being driven out of The Firm.

The source revealed: “Prince Charles is angry about it. Indeed, he is really perverse.

“He says it’s just not true. He and the Queen are very interested that Harry and Meghan are part of everything. “

The source added: “He has helped and helped her all the way to pay for her wedding, her home near Windsor Castle, and her separate office.

