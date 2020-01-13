advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II said the royal family had agreed a “transition period” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after “very constructive talks”.

In her statement, she said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to rely on public funds in their new life.

The Queen held crisis talks at an unprecedented royal summit in Sandringham on Monday, affecting not only the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but also other members of the British royal family.

“My family and I support Harry and Meghan’s desire to start a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family and at the same time to remain a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don’t want to be dependent on public money in their new lives.

“It was therefore agreed that there would be a transition phase in which the Sussex people would spend time in Canada and Great Britain.

“These are complex problems that my family has to solve, and there is still a lot to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the coming days.”

The Queen should be accompanied by Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry – with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who is likely to dial in from Canada – and try to make important decisions about how the couple fulfills their desire to “resign”. from the front royal duties and finance yourself.

The crunch meeting on the Queen’s estate in Norfolk took place after five days of turmoil. The Sussex people felt “driven out” by the royal family.

As the crisis continued, William expressed his grief over the break in the fraternal bond. “I’ve put my arm around my brother all my life and I can’t do that anymore, we’re separate units,” he told a friend.

“I’m sad about it. All we can do and all I can do is support them and hope that the time will come when we all sing on the same page. I want everyone to do the same Playing a team, ”the Sunday Times reported.

When the besieged Queen visited the church in Sandringham on Sunday, Charles was in Oman to attend the funeral of Sultan Qaboos bin Said. He flew back in time to attend the summit, helpers said.

It was the first personal meeting between members of the royal family since the Sussexes dropped their bomb on Wednesday. The couple would like to split their time between Britain and North America, become financially independent and be able to earn an income without royal constraints.

The day after the announcement, Ms. Markle flew back to Canada, where the couple spent six weeks with their little son Archie over Christmas. Her two dogs are also in Canada, which leads to speculation that Meghan is not planning to return in the near future.

Tense atmosphere

After days of briefings and counter briefings, the atmosphere would no doubt have been tense. Palace sources have claimed that the queen, Charles and William became blind at the time of the couple’s announcement and were “disappointed” and “hurt”.

But the Queen wants all personal feelings to be pushed aside and the family to take a pragmatic approach. It is interested in a quick solution to prevent permanent harm to the monarchy.

The Sussexes also want a quick fix. According to one source, it was in everyone’s interest that the matter “be resolved quickly, but not at the expense of the outcome.”

The issues under discussion are complex. Whatever is decided will have a tremendous impact, including on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the youngest of William and Kate’s three children, and how they will be able to lead their adult lives.

All decisions will likely change the monarchy under Charles and provide a completely different model than was the case during his mother’s long reign.

Sources emphasize that regardless of the progress made on Monday, “there is real agreement and understanding that it takes time to implement a decision”.

The Royals will find out exactly how Prince Harry and his wife see their new “progressive” role. The talks will focus on how much time you plan to spend in North America and the UK and where Archie is growing up. How many royal duties they would take on and how the couple would be financed is also critical.

Questions include whether the couple should keep their titles. They want to make an income, but are at risk of being accused of commercial interests for having redeemed or tarnished the royal brand.

Commonwealth role

A compromise could be a commonwealth role. The head of civil service, Sir Mark Sedwill, is believed to have explored the potential of such a role. Harry is President and Ms. Markle Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Canada – apparently the couple’s preferred base – is also a kingdom with the Queen as head of state.

If the family doesn’t let the couple down, ITV’s Tom Bradby, who is said to be the couple’s friend, runs the risk of an unrestricted interview.

“I don’t think that would be nice,” said Mr. Bradby, who said that he had a long heart for Harry when he made the documentary in Angola in which the couple spoke openly about the hardships of royal life.

In the Sunday Times, Bradby described a “toxic” relationship in which the couple had found some members of the royal family “jealous and sometimes unfriendly”.

“There is no doubt that Harry and Meghan feel displaced,” he said. “They are philosophically opposed to the prospect of losing their titles and ultimately becoming completely self-financed.”

The couple says they intend to keep Frogmore Cottage, their official residence in Windsor, which was given by the queen. Critics, however, have demanded that they reimburse the £ 2.4m in public money they spent on the renovation.

On their new website, sussexroyal.com, the Sussexers claim that Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace was originally offered as a home for their growing family.

However, it was estimated that it “would cost over £ 4m for planned renovation work including removal of asbestos” and would not have been available until late 2020.

The Frogmore website states: “The renovation costs corresponded to 50 percent of the originally proposed property for its planned official residence at Kensington Palace.” – Guardian

