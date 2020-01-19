advertisement

OTTAWA – Quebec MP Gerard Deltell says he has decided not to enter the Conservative leadership race.

Deltell made the announcement on social media after a meeting with his riding association.

He says there are other ways for him to stay involved in the party and he intends to contribute to another capacity.

Deltell is one of Quebec’s foremost MPs in the Conservative caucus, and an endorsement from him would be valuable to any of the candidates.

So far, incumbent Marilyn Gladu and former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay are among those who have formally announced they will run.

Those still debating a bid include another well-known Quebec politician: former provincial prime minister Jean Chares.

He has been meeting with Conservative party members for weeks if he has enough national support to make an offer.

Party observers are also waiting to see whether former interim leader Rona Ambrose will run.

Conservative MPs and senators are holding a meeting next weekend to prepare for the return of Parliament, and it is expected that some candidates will announce, one way or another, their intentions by then.

Current leader Andrew Scheer – who will resign when his replacement is elected – is expected to lay down some rules for MPs running for leadership.

They will include instructions on how long they are expected to be in the House of Commons, and a requirement that they relinquish their posts as portfolio critics.

Deltell says he is looking forward to keeping his file.

“While I have been passionately working for over 11 years, I will continue to work for my riding people, and I will fulfill my duties as a critic of the Official Opposition on Intergovernmental Affairs,” he wrote in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

He says he is looking forward to preparing for a new role: being a grandfather.

Candidates have until February 27 to register to compete, and by March 25 to meet all financial and other requirements.

Party members will elect a new leader in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 19, 2020.

