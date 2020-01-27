advertisement

MONTREAL – Quebec is pursuing a plan to provide medical help in the death of patients with serious mental illness, saying they will not allow it now and will be widely consulted before making a final decision.

Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement today at the opening of a one-day forum on provincial medical assistance in Montreal death law.

McCann says the consultation needs to continue in order to get a real social consensus, so that people can feel safe and comfortable with the choices that will be made.

She says public consultations – which she said last week would last at least a day – will now take as long as it takes to reach that consensus.

McCann says she’s concerned about concerns that have been raised since she announced last Tuesday that the procedure will be made available to the mentally ill as the province changes criteria for its legislation to comply with a court ruling.

The minister says she wants to stop and listen to suggestions, comments and recommendations.

But it ensured those who suffer from serious degenerative diseases that cause significant physical suffering that cannot be resolved by doctors and who meet other criteria of the law can access as ordered by the court.

Last week, the Quebec government announced it would comply with a court ruling last year slapping part of its medical aid into dying legislation – specifically the requirement that someone seeking medical assisted death be “end of life”. “.

The same ruling by the Quebec Supreme Court invalidated the federal Penal Code’s “reasonably foreseeable natural death” requirement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 27, 2020

