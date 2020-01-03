advertisement

A stabbing in Laval’s Fabreville neighborhood left a 15-year-old boy dead Wednesday night.

According to the CBC, Laval police said 911 calls came in around 8 p.m. reporting that someone was critically injured in Marc-Aurele-Fortin Park.

The 15-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police in Laval have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the event. Genevieve Major, a Laval police spokesman, said the stabbing took place after an altercation “involving a group of minors”.

The victim was discovered by a local resident who was heading home when he heard screaming from the park and chasing after the noise.

Menard saw the victim on the ground with a friend pressing on the knife wound with a shirt. Menard immediately called 911 and performed first aid, but he said the boy’s essential signs were “very weak.”

“Yeardo year, it gets tougher,” Mernard said, referring to the safety of his local park. “I’m 33 and I don’t go walking in the park at night. There are a lot of gangs, a lot of young people and there are often incidents.”

Menard spoke of previous incidents where he had to detonate clashes in a park or general area.

“I thought this was just a fight like any other, but no,” he said. “I’m wondering: how far can this go?”

Police are not yet sure what prompted the confrontation. The incident is currently under investigation by Laval’s major crime unit. The Major said there would be an autopsy performed and that the case would be submitted to Crown prosecutors.

