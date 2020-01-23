advertisement

Atlanta Rapper Quavo is here like he’s ready to star in a Jesus Is King movie. Heavyweight hip-hop shared photos of himself putting on another rap star’s signature gear Kanye west.

Highlights: This week, Quavo went on Instagram with a slideshow of new looks on his Jesus Is King outfit.

On a related note: In December 2019, Kanye explained how he got another music mogul Dr. Dre for his next album Jesus Is King 2.

“I used to spend all my time trying to get my rhythms mixed as well as Dr. Dre, who knew that all I had to do was make an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my rhythms. ”@Kanyewest pic .twitter.com / N3VoMH157Q

– TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) December 3, 2019

Wait, there is more: For Thanksgiving 2019, Kanye blessed fans with his new video clip premiere “Closed On Sunday”.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKM90u7pf3U (/ integrated)

Before you leave: According to hitmaker OMG Ronny, fans should expect Ye to have an evangelical twist on his upcoming album Jesus Is King 2.

OMG Ronny work hard to produce Kanye westCollab with Dr. Dre … And he drops tons of clues to the highly anticipated sequel to “Jesus is King”. OU, who produced “Everything We Need” on Kanye’s latest album, says that the new adventure of Yeezy and Dre is going to have a similar gospel vibe, and Dre is working on some additional parts of “Jesus is king. “(TMZ)

