advertisement

The birds could fill some gaps in 2020, depending on what happens to Jason Kelce and Jason Peters

The ability to build a strong, high quality offensive line has led the Philadelphia Eagles through some difficult times for the rest of their offensive during Doug Pederson’s coaching period.

His team won the Super Bowl in 2017 with backup quarterback Nick Foles and managed the playoffs in the past two seasons, although it was forced to use them all in an endless parade of running backs and wide receivers.

advertisement

Now they face the challenge of being as strong in 2020 as they have been in the last three seasons.

It will not be easy. Only the last changing room scene in the minutes after the 17: 9 loss in the playoffs has shown this.

Left winger Jason Peters, 38, who has an expiring contract, said he plans to play next season whether the Eagles sign him again or not.

The under-sized but highly productive center Jason Kelce, an old 32-year-old who fought larger opponents for nine seasons, wouldn’t say anything before hobbling into the coaching room. But his wife was just born and he has earned over $ 40 million in his career. Add this along with what he said last year that he’ll be retiring at the end of each season, and it’s fair to ask how much more of it he wants, even if there are likely to be many more millions in the future become.

Big V was also a big part of their success. Halapoulivaati Vaitai – let’s say this name came ten times faster – did its duty at both duels and rightly fulfilled its duties this season. But his contract has expired and it is doubtful whether the Eagles can prevent him from looking for starter money in the free agency.

The Eagles designed Peter’s future successor, Andre Dillard, last year. So they just go on without Peters? And if so, does it mean that Jordan Mailata is the primary backup option in the fight?

Mailata is a promising candidate whose season was shortened by less than a month this year due to a back injury that put him on the list of injured reservists. The injury was not serious. He could have played three weeks later, he said. He was only deducted from the active roster because so many injuries in other positions meant that the Eagles could no longer afford to stop him.

But that could cost them down the street. The Australian is a former rugby player who has never played football in 2018 before the Eagles signed him on. With IR, he was no longer able to train with the team and got the valuable repetitions that he needed to develop the necessary footwork externally.

“I’m looking forward to 2020,” said Mailata, “because I see it as another year of opportunity. And of course I’m much healthier in the off-season than last year. Last year I had to rehabilitate for two or three months. I am now really excited because i am healthy and it will be great.

“I will actually have the chance to train, work a little more on my craft, and meet a few people who want to train together.”

What Mailata did for him is that the Eagles moved him to the right after Dillard’s draft of the left duel, where he had received all of his reps. Mailata accepted it.

“It was the best thing they could do for me,” he said. “I now understand the game like the back of my hand, just because I had to learn everything again. But this time I wasn’t familiar with all the terms and techniques, so it was easier and faster for me to learn on the right side. “

Dillard was generally considered the most polished offensive lineman in the draft, and he has done nothing to refute this in his limited time as a beginner. However, when the Eagles tried to turn him on on the right after Lane Johnson’s first injury, he proved to be a disaster.

Dillard is so much better on the left that he probably put his right hand in the ground for the last time.

And what happens when Kelce runs away?

Does Isaac Seumalo move from the left guard to the center, or do you think that the young Nate Herbig, who made the team successful but never made an offensive catch in 2019, is the long-term answer?

If Seumalo moves, is Matt Pryor ready?

And as for that, is Dillard ready to become the fulltime left tackle?

He insists that he is.

“I made the biggest turn by far in my first year as a player,” said Dillard. “It was an incredible learning experience.”

The Eagles have 10 draft picks this year as well, which means it’s a good way to add at least one more offensive lineman.

Regardless of what you do to strengthen your attack positions, you won’t go very far unless you continue to establish a good line of attack.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

advertisement