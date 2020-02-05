advertisement

Quality Control CEO Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas is trying to do some major damage check right now. The hip-hop executive stepped forward to respond to the aftermath and drama that unfolded after last weekend’s Super Bowl LIV strip club festivities.

Key facts: This week, Pee went to his Instagram story to outrun the quality control of the contracts strippers signed at his adult event.

Key details: Hours before, shocking images and images surfaced showing an alleged stripper contract forcing the dancers to agree not to pick up money from the floor.

#PressPlay: It was the sequel to the 2nd annual #QCBowl of # QualityControlMusic. Some of the dancers who participated would not be satisfied with the amount of their remuneration. # Swipe to see the alleged agreement given to them before the start of the event. (via. @ab_ent, @gwopboytre)

Whoa .. # QualityControl organized their own #StripperBowl and the club had over half a million on the field. Congratulations to all those who respected the dancers and who did not collect free #rent money. #Atlanta #HipHopWeekly

Wait, there is more: Images also emerged of a woman trying to leave the strip club with a bag full of money.

woman attempted to sneak #StripperBowl QC to #Miami with coach bag full of bags

Before you leave: Last year, Pee’s protégés Migos released their “Stripper Bowl” clip inspired by their now annual adult event.

