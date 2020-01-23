advertisement

The teenage national champion Archana Kamath showed her skills when she led India across the finish line at the ITTF World Cup qualifier in Gondomar with a brave appearance in the crucial gum of a round of 16 against Sweden. Portugal, on Wednesday.

Thanks to their efforts, the Indian women’s team managed a 3-2 win to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Indian men who were classified as the ninth team had previously defeated 50th place in Luxembourg 3-0, but not before G. Sathiyan parried a match point and Sharath dropped a set.

advertisement

After Manika Batra covered the match twice with a win against low-ranking competitors, the 135th Archana recovered from a 1: 2 against the 75th Linda Bergstrom and won the nerve-racking decision set with extended points (11: 8: 8, 8) – 11, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11.

Indian women, who are 23rd in the world four places below Sweden, play eighth against Romania on Friday, while Indian men are 14th against Slovenia. There are nine qualification places for Olympics from this event.

Close the competition

After Sharath and Harmeet Desai brought India a victory after a close second set in which the pair scored two set points, World No. 30-Sathiyan with the spectacled Luka Mladenovic in place 211 in unexpected difficulties. Sathiyan lost the first two sets and even faced A match point between 10 and 11 in the fourth before the Indian ran away with three straight points remained alive in the match.

After the game, Sathiyan said to Sportstar: “I think he was (a) very strange player. It’s been ages since I played someone with long pimples (on the backhand side). It took me some time to get used to it. It was also very fast and had many variations. I think that was the main problem for me in the beginning.

Read also | After 2019, Harmeet is keeping an eye on the Olympic berth

“In the second, after I got up and settled down, I shouldn’t have lost this set. I made some mistakes there. I expected a good game. I’m glad I stayed cool and on in the endpoints the winning side could come out and it’s also good to play such a tight game at the beginning (the campaign). Your body is pumped up and your mind is more awakened. “

Finish the job

Sharath Kamal met a little slip on the way to an otherwise comfortable win over Eric Glod. – S. SIVA SARAVANAN (FILE)

After that, Sharath was left with 33rd place to finish the job. He won two sets 11-3 and made Eric Glod look unsuspecting. In the third game, Glod took a 6-1 lead before Sharath took an 8-7 lead. However, there was no rest for Sharath. He saved three set points, wasted a match point and dropped the set.

In the fourth round, Sharath led 5-2 and broke 6: 5 to get the last five points.

“You know, I can’t finish a match too early. After 3:11 and 3:11 I had to make a sentence,” said Sharath happily, and continued: “I’m pretty happy with the way we do won, especially after Sathiyan managed to become match point down. We did well in doubles. Harmeet and I certainly had a bit of a struggle, but then it was fine. In singles I found the a pretty good rhythm for the first few points. I feel good.

“Now the next game against Slovenia with all its players will be pretty tight. We haven’t played against each other that often, but I hope we can take our chances. “

The results (round of 32)

Men: India 3: 0 against Luxembourg (Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai against Gilles Michely and Eric Glod 11: 9, 16: 14, 11: 6; G. Sathiyan against Luka Mladenovic 8: 11, 9: 11, 11: 3, 13) 11, 11-6; Sharath bt Glod 11-3, 11-3, 12-14, 11-5).

India 3: 0 against Luxembourg (Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai against Gilles Michely and Eric Glod 11: 9, 16: 14, 11: 6; G. Sathiyan against Luka Mladenovic 8: 11, 9: 11, 11: 3, 13) 11, 11-6; Sharath bt Glod 11-3, 11-3, 12-14, 11-5). Women: India versus Sweden 3-2 (Archana Kamath and Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Christina Kallberg and Matilda Ekholm 7-11, 10-12, 15-17; Manika Batra vs Linda Bergstrom 11-4, 6-11, 11-7 , 11: 11) 7; Ayhika lost to Matilda with 5-11, 13-11, 6-11, 7-11; Manika against Christina with 10-12, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7; Archana versus Linda with 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11).

advertisement