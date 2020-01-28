advertisement

The Panthers won at least part of the SOL Continental title with a wrestling win against Central Bucks East.

BUCKINGHAM – Quakertown’s experienced coach Kurt Handel has seen it twice in wrestling, but the success of his heavyweight Jeremy McGuigan has even surprised him a little.

“We all knew that Jeremy was a talented, athletic boy,” said Handel. “But he’s been a bit in and out of wrestling for the past few seasons, and decided to try again this year. When he was younger he wrestled against juniors for us and he knows what he’s doing and understands the sport. “

“He plays soccer and a lot of people – the soccer coaches, our coaches, the wrestling coaches – all hoped that he would come out. About a week after the football season, he sent me a text saying he wanted to wrestle.”

“It was good for me. He gives us a presence that not many high school teams have and he just wrestled better than I expected. He works hard, has experience in sports and would probably tell you that he wishes he had wrestled every four years. That didn’t happen, but we’re glad he’s here now. “

McGuigan and the rest of the Panthers didn’t skip the season on Monday night when they defeated hosts Central Bucks East 45-23 in a Suburban One League Continental Conference game that almost sealed the conference title. The Panthers are 5-0 in the SOL Continental and occupy 10th place in class 3A.

The loss reduced the patriots in the SOL Continental to 2: 2.

Vin DeSpirito (126), Zack Lewis (132), Kyle Goodwin (160), Zach Borzio (106) and Kyle Miller (120) had falls for the Panthers in victory.

Quinn Collins (195) and Dan Eckley (220) registered pens for the patriots.

As for McGuigan, he raised his season and career brand to 31-6 with an eight-second pin at £ 285.

“I’m glad I came out for the team,” said McGuigan. “It was a lot of fun helping these guys and we have a really good season.”

A big part of McGuigan’s success was his ability to fight as a relative “little guy” against the giants he sees now that will take place after the season.

“I struggled a lot when I was much lighter, and that helps me now,” said McGuigan. “I didn’t wrestle last year, but I probably weighed 220 pounds.

“I weighed at 278 for this east game tonight. I grew a couple of inches, gained weight and felt great. I don’t have the wrestling speed I used to have, but I still feel like I am faster than many others, especially in the lower range, and I can use that to my advantage to get out. “

Handel agrees.

“He had to learn how to wrestle as a tall guy with more upper body material and similar things,” said Handel.

“It was much lighter and then hit that boost and really took advantage of it. Who knows what will happen at the tournaments? Anything can happen to the big boys and he’ll be right there. “

How far his one-year run can take him will be interesting.

“My goal is to reach states and hopefully get a medal,” said McGuigan. “There are times when I think about what could have happened if I had wrestled every four years, but there is nothing I can do now.

“I’m just trying to give everything I have now because this is my last chance.”

