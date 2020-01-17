advertisement

A weekly look at Bucks County are high school boys basketball

A year ago, the boys’ basketball program in Quakertown was different. Very different from the recent past and very different from this season.

The Panthers were one of two teams to win the regular season against eventual runners-up Pennridge. They were competitive almost every night at the Suburban One League Continental Conference. Late in the season, they won on the road against North Penn.

advertisement

Yes, this may have been a team that ended 5-17, but coach Mike DeCarolis had brought some enthusiasm to the program in the first year and with a very young core with huge potential, Quakertown seemed to be on the rise.

There was some loss in the promotion, but then it hit the transmission error.

The two leading goal scorers, Bobby Rosenberger (Perkiomen School) and Jimmy Casey (Lansdale Catholic), switched, so the Quakertown program had to press the reset button again.

“Over the summer, mid-summer, we knew these guys weren’t coming back,” said Junior Guard Matt Catalano. “We looked at each other and thought we really had to get together as a team.”

Catalano was one of the returning players to have had important minutes last season. One thing is certain, despite the new look, this team didn’t want to give in.

But it was a difficult road when the Panthers went home with William Tennent on Thursday with a 0-12 record and 0-6 in the SOL Continental Conference.

“We have a lot of selfless guys who love to play together,” said Catalano. “We make sure that we still work hard in practice and come out and get better every day.”

They also play night-in and night-out here. Eight and nine-point defeats against playoff rivals Central Bucks West and Souderton are testament to this.

“It’s just consistent,” said Catalano of what it takes to get over the hump and not just be competitive. “Make defense stops, do all the little things right.”

There are only four seniors on this team and many players get their feet wet this season. The juniors Catalano, Jack Gordon, Kayden Roley and Luke Bauer all played an important role, and behind it is a young group.

The strong end to this season, perhaps a win or two, is important as they start the off-season with a view to the 2020-21 season.

“We have to improve every day,” said Catalano. “We know that if we continue to work hard in training, remain unselfish, and work hard on defense, we will have some victories.”

Game of the year?

OK, maybe a regular season game. Archbishop Wood welcomes Roman Catholic members in an epic game of the Catholic League in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at 2 a.m.

These are two teams that are contenders and perhaps favorites not only for the crown of the Catholic League, but also for the state championships of classes 5A and 6A.

On the one hand, there is Wood with its outstanding junior class. The Vikings have now lost 11: 3 against an opponent from Pennsylvania and score in the game on Friday against Devon Prep with 76: 49.

The 11th graders Rahsool Diggins, Jaylen Stinson, Marcus Randolph and Daeshon Shepherd collectively score an average of 62 points per game.

It’s also about last year’s game, a 21-point loss at Roman, in a game that was even more one-sided than the end result. The teams are a bit different this season, but the Vikings may have a little fun.

Roman (10-5) has a big game against rival Neumann-Goretti for the first time on Friday evening. The Cahillites also lost to four opponents from the state, as did Bonner-Prendergast on January 7th. Her best win was over one of the better teams in District One, methactone, in a game played at Wood as part of the Diane Mosco Foundation Showcase on December 14th.

Senior Point Guard Lynn Grier III leads the league with 22.9 points per game and is recruited by greats like Florida, Georgetown, Iowa, Marquette and Miami. There’s also a 6-foot-10 Sophomore phenomenon called Jalen Duren, which averages 17.7 per game to play in the league, and another promising second time in Justice Williams.

This may not be the last time these two teams compete against each other as a rematch may occur in the PCL playoffs. However, in a small gym like Woods, there should be a great environment for high school basketball.

Todd Thorpe; tthorpe@theintell.com; @toddrthorpe

Quakertown statistics

Archbishop Wood stats

advertisement