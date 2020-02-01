advertisement

Todd Thorpe @toddrthorpe

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 11:28 pm

Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: January 31st

Quakertown 53, Garnet Valley 9: Ralph Martin (220), Jeremy McGuigan (285), Zach Borzio (106), Dom DeFalco (138), Kyle Goodwin (160) and Freddie Retter (195) recorded falls to the top seed -Quakertown to power win the 6th Garnet Valley on Friday in the semi-finals of the PIAA District One Class 3A Dual Meet tournament.

The win not only brought the Panthers into Saturday’s championship game against third-placed Spring-Ford (3:00 p.m. at Upper Dublin High School), but also secured a spot in the PIAA State Dual Meet tournament for Quakertown.

The Panthers defeated Neshaminy 48:15 in the quarter-finals to prepare for the encounter with Garnet Valley.

Spring-Ford defeated three-time defending champion Council Rock South 34:20 in the second semi-final. The second-placed Golden Hawks defeated Interboro 52: 15 in the quarterfinals.

The defeat against Spring-Ford brought Council Rock South to the consolation zone, where they beat Fourth Owen J. Roberts on Saturday at 1 p.m. Owen J. Roberts defeated Neshaminy 41: 37 in the first consolation round to exclude Neshaminy from the tournament.

