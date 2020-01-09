advertisement

QUAKERTOWN – Quakertown junior Dom DeFalco first gave the politically correct answer before laughing on the way to complete honesty.

“This was just another game on the schedule that we wanted to win,” said DeFalco. “We knew it was going to be difficult, but our boys did it.”

Then he paused.

“To tell the truth, we had this matching on our plan for a long time,” said DeFalco. “Council Rock South. At home. We wanted this on January 8th because they are such a great team and destroyed us last year. We only won two games against them last year, 220 and 285, and we wanted to try to make up for that.

“Doing it is the greatest feeling in the world.”

DeFalco’s 8: 6 win at £ 138 was the winner when the Panthers turned the Golden Hawks 36:20 upside down Wednesday night in front of a large, loud and appreciative crowd.

“This is what wrestling is about,” said Brad Silimperi, Council Rock South coach. “A large crowd, two good teams, sport needs games like this.

“It was fun. Sure, I hate losing it, but there was so much energy. That’s why we do it. Games like this make you better and that’s exactly what you want to do and that will happen to our team.

“And give Quakertown a lot of honor. We knew they were good and they showed it. Just a great game between two very good teams. “

Silimperi knows everything about good teams as he has won the last three PIAA District One Class 3A Dual Meet tournament titles and got into 5th place in Class 3A of www.papowerwrestling.com on Wednesday.

“It has to be true to the greatest victories we’ve ever had,” said Kurt Handel, Quakertown coach. “And you can see why Council Rock South is always so good. They just always come after you and they and their boys never give up.

“I’m very happy that our boys got this. We have a great group that works really hard and I couldn’t be more proud of them to see that it pays off.”

The Golden Hawks, who hosted rival Council Rock North on Thursday, took the lead 17-0. At this point, the outsider looked like they would repeat the 53:12 performance of a year against the Panthers.

“We knew we would go deep into the water,” said Silimperi. “It was a good place to start the game for us (152), but we knew how tough they were in the lineup.”

The Golden Hawks won the first five games, including Senior Cole Flanagan’s 100th career win at 152, before Quakertown had five wins, highlighted by falls from Todd McGann (113) and Kyle Miller (120).

When it was time for DeFalco to play the penultimate match of the night, it was between 27 and 20, and he was aware of math.

“I knew if I won my match it would win,” said DeFalco. “I was nervous at first, but tried to wrestle as best as possible and I’m glad I was able to help the team.”

Quakertown 36, Council Rock South 20

106: Zach Borzio, Q, dec. Cavan Kinne, 6-0; 113: Todd McGann, Q, stuck Chris Harner at 3:00; 120: Kyle Miller, Q, Andrew Lindros, 1:49 stuck; 126: Kyle Waterman, CRS, dec. Vinny DeSpirito, 12-6; 132: Zach Lewis, Q, dec. Mohammed Savriddinov, 6-0; 138: Dom DeFalco, Q, dec. Tom Woloshyn, 8-6; 145: Pat McCoy, Q, stuck Brian Adams: 36; * 152: Cole Flanagan, CRS, dec. Aaron Sanchez, 6-1; 160: Joel Martsinovsky, CRS, Maj. Dec. Kyle Goodwin, 11-3; 170: Matt Colajezzi, CRS, Maj. Dec. Dusten Pompei, 14-3; 182: Lucas Doyle, CRS, dec. Micah Kunkle, 5-2; 195: Giani Gilch, CRS, dec. Fred Retter, 5-1; 220: Ralph Martin, Q, dec. Brandon Berghaier, 3-0; 285: Jeremy McGuigan, Q, captured Oleksiy Chaban 3:13.

* The game started around 152.

