Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: February 5th

Quakertown 76, Central Bucks South 4: In the last warm-up game before the PIAA Class 3A team tournament on Thursday, the Panthers took six losses and suffered six falls to overtake SOL Continental rival South. The Panthers won with Vinny DeSpirito (126 pounds), Aaron Sanchez (152 pounds), Kyle Goodwin (160 pounds), Kaden Roesener (170 pounds), Micah Kunkle (182 pounds) and Freddie Retter (195 pounds). Patrick McCoy won at 145 with an important decision.

Dominic Stoughton (138) won for the titans through an important decision.

Quakertown opens in Hershey State against Erie Cathedral Prep, District 10, at 8 p.m.

Council Rock South 68, Harry S. Truman 6: On the senior night, the Golden Hawks started quickly with a defeat and three wins at 22: 4 and never looked back at Truman.

Southern winners were Cavan Kinne (106), Kyle Waterman (126), Mohammed Savriddinov (132), Cole Flanagan (145), Joel Martsinovsky (152), Matt Colajezzi (160) and Brandon Berghaier (220). They also won five by decay.

For Truman, Daniel Baskin (120) and Hayden Mann (138) both had victory wins.

Neshaminy 55, Bensalem 18: The Owls won the first match of the night, a pin from John Klewin at 285, but from then on, it was all Neshaminy who needed the next six weight classes to advance to a point 33-6.

Winners for Neshaminy were Eric Gross (113), Calvin Lederer (120), Dan Hansbury (132), Zac Martin (138), Andrew Pokalsky (160), Jason Pascucci (182) and Jack Toy (195). It also took three forfeitures.

Connor Eck (145), Matt Price (152) and Talon Piarchuk (170) joined Klewin as the winner for Bensalem.

