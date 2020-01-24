advertisement

Drew Markol @dmarkol

Thursday

January 23, 2020 at 8:37 pm

The PIAA District One Class 3A Dual Meet Wrestling tournament will continue this Friday.

Quakertown 62, West Chester Rustin 9: pens by Justin Adamson (113), Zach Lewis (132), Dom DeFalco (138), Kyle Goodwin (160), Dusten Pompei (170), Ralph Martin (220) and Jeremy McGuigan drove the Top at Quakertown to West Chester Rustin # 16 in the opening round of the PIAA District One Class 3A Dual Meet Wrestling tournament on Thursday.

With the win, the Panthers, who ranked 10th in the US, advanced to the quarter-finals next Friday in Upper Dublin, where they will meet Neshaminy, who was placed in eighth place.

Neshaminy 40, Downingtown East 32: Calvin Lederer (120), Dan Hansbury (132), Zac Martin (138) and Jason Pascucci recorded falls to finish Neshaminy eighth in the opening round of District One 3A at number 9 Downingtown East tournament.

The win brought Neshaminy into the quarter-finals next Friday in Upper Dublin, where it will have to do with the top seeded Quakertown.

Council Rock South 52, Boyertown 15: Giani Gilch (195), Brandon Berghaier (220), Kyle Waterman (126), Cole Flanagan (145) and Matt Colajezzi (160) took victory in the opening round of Council Rock South over no. 15 Boyertown.

The Golden Hawks meet Interboro No. 10.

Interboro 52, Central Bucks East 21: Quinn Collins (195) and Sean O’Donnell (126) had the only fall for the seven-seed Central Bucks East in their loss against Interboro No. 10.

The loss eliminated the patriots from the tournament.

