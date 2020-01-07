advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Monday

January 6, 2020 at 8:56 pm

January 6, 2020 at 8:57 pm

Bucks County High School Bowling Roundup: January 6th

Quakertown 3, North Penn 1: Michael Romeo rolled a 265-second game and a 649 series when the Panthers took first place in the SOL Continental Conference. Steven Romeo rolled a 605 series, Connor Williams was at 590, Tyler Bolich at 571 and Matthew Weil at 544.

North Penn was led by Lucas Francis’ 640 series.

GIRL BOWLING

North Penn 4, Quakertown 0: Jennifer Snyder rolled a third game 162 for a 443 series in Knights’ Sweep. Annaleigh Switzler finished second in the team with a series of 396, including a 163 second game.

Makenzie Stryker led Quakertown Bowler with a 311 series.

